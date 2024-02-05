Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Kenyans caught smuggling mbanje in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
19 secs ago | Views
TWO Kenyans have been arrested in Victoria Falls for possessing more than 60kg of mbanje.

Muchai Kamau (47) and Sammy Duke (33) were arrested at the Kazungula Border after police and Zimbabwe Revenue Authority officers discovered bags of mbanje stashed in a secret compartment of a Kenya-registered vehicle the two were driving.

There were also 67 small packs of processed mbanje in the vehicle.

The duo appeared before Victoria Falls magistrate Mr Genius Manyika to answer to charges of possessing dangerous drugs.

They pleaded guilty and were each sentenced to 10 years in jail.

Kamau and Duke will however serve an effective six years each after the magistrate suspended four years on the condition of good behaviour.

Prosecuting, Ms Josephine Gurazhira told the court that the two were arrested on Friday.

The court was told that the duo arrived at Kazungula Border from Botswana enroute to Kenya in a Mercedes Benz Sprinter bearing a Kenyan registration number plate.

Police and Zimra officers conducted a routine search on the vehicle and found eight black plastic bags containing mbanje.

The bags were hidden in a secret compartment.

The team also recovered 67 small packs of packaged mbanje and arrested the two.

The total weight of recovered mbanje was 66.6kg.

The Mercedes Benz Sprinter was seized by Zimra.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa to introduce structured currency in Zimbabwe

44 secs ago | 0 Views

Man kills grandmother on allegations of witchcraft

2 mins ago | 1 Views

'Stopped Zanu PF getting 2/3 majority!' was CCC's excuse for participating in flawed 2023 election. What now Zanu PF has 2/3?

47 mins ago | 59 Views

'Zimbabwe has enough maize' GMAZ says

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

WATCH: King Lobengula museum restored in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 458 Views

Zimbabwe preparing yet another round of Zimdollar reforms

4 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Zimbabweans dismayed by Zanu-PF by-election sweep

5 hrs ago | 926 Views

Zimbabwe elections a farce

7 hrs ago | 1019 Views

War vets celebrate Mutsvangwa's sacking

7 hrs ago | 2011 Views

Mopa reincarnation of Posa

7 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zanu-PF's pyrrhic victory

7 hrs ago | 428 Views

Unrepentant phone thief, ex-convict back in court

8 hrs ago | 268 Views

Busisa Moyo imposter begs donations from business executive's colleagues

8 hrs ago | 374 Views

David Coltart reveals earning US$25 a month

8 hrs ago | 793 Views

CCC takes legal action to recover offices from Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 1426 Views

Sikhala says Tsvangirai cried on his shoulders in a dream

10 hrs ago | 1598 Views

David Coltart will not resign resign for Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 606 Views

CCC factions fight over Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 1862 Views

Mbudzi Interchange reaches 55% completion

10 hrs ago | 393 Views

Zesn blames recalls of opposition members for low voter turnout

10 hrs ago | 288 Views

Coltart attends AMALI conference

10 hrs ago | 410 Views

Mnangagwa gets two-thirds majority

10 hrs ago | 292 Views

Survivors petition chiefs over Gukurahundi hearings

10 hrs ago | 262 Views

Egodini finally re-opens

10 hrs ago | 536 Views

Zimbabwean man busted with explosives in SA

10 hrs ago | 222 Views

Man throws 5-year-old into blazing hut

10 hrs ago | 299 Views

US$100,000 fraud couple on the run

10 hrs ago | 624 Views

Man fined for assaulting Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 397 Views

Zimbabwe army modernisation a top priority

10 hrs ago | 160 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to issue withdrawal letters for underutilised farms

10 hrs ago | 516 Views

Millers dismiss claims of maize shortages

10 hrs ago | 60 Views

'Zimbabwe Parly not responsible for recalls'

10 hrs ago | 176 Views

Dembare, CAPS Utd match off

10 hrs ago | 177 Views

Radio personality busted with fake Zanu-PF IDs

20 hrs ago | 770 Views

Mzembi sheds light on Chris' explosive outbursts in cabinet

20 hrs ago | 988 Views

Zanu-PF focused on making Nelson Chamisa politically irrelevant

20 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Why Mnangagwa fired Mutsvangwa

20 hrs ago | 2019 Views

Chamisa's resigned MPs can contest again not as CCC members

20 hrs ago | 841 Views

Mutsvangwa failed war veterans

21 hrs ago | 539 Views

David Coltart must not resign for Chamisa

21 hrs ago | 494 Views

Mutsvangwa firing triggered by his outburst against Mnangagwa's blue-eyed boy?

05 Feb 2024 at 04:33hrs | 5496 Views

Rufaro Stadium ready to host CAPS-Dynamos clash

05 Feb 2024 at 04:15hrs | 619 Views

Chamisa mobilises for new party

05 Feb 2024 at 04:14hrs | 5345 Views

Mutsvangwa's lifetime of sackings

05 Feb 2024 at 04:13hrs | 2756 Views

Zinara pleads with Zanu-PF over toll fees

05 Feb 2024 at 04:13hrs | 2802 Views

Europe extends Zimbabwe sanctions

05 Feb 2024 at 04:13hrs | 1786 Views

Diplomat dragged to court over Ponzi scheme

05 Feb 2024 at 04:12hrs | 1297 Views

Zimbabweans should brace for more price hikes

05 Feb 2024 at 04:12hrs | 787 Views

Woman kicks 7-month-old baby

05 Feb 2024 at 04:12hrs | 631 Views