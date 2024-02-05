EcoCash reintroduces US-dollar loans

News / Local

by Staff reporter

LEADING financial services company, EcoCash, has re-introduced the Kashagi loans in United States dollars, reaffirming its commitment to providing accessible financial services to its customers.Kashagi, a nano loan ranging from US$5 to US$50, is designed to meet the short-term financial needs of individuals, providing quick access to funds "when it matters the most"."We are excited to reintroduce Kashagi loans in USD. We believe the service will empower Zimbabweans to navigate their daily financial needs with greater ease and confidence," said EcoCash in a statement.It said accessing Kashagi loans on the EcoCash platform is "easy and hassle-free"."Qualifying EcoCash customers with a good track record of transactions can apply for these loans conveniently, from their mobile devices, eliminating the need for extensive paperwork and long waiting periods," EcoCash said, adding that the process was very user-friendly.It said to access the 30-day loan, customers simply need dial *151*6# and select the desired loan amount. The funds will then be instantly credited to their EcoCash wallet, ready for immediate use."We believe that Kashagi loans will play a vital role in helping our customers manage their short-term financial needs. This is just one of the many ways EcoCash is committed to driving financial inclusion," said EcoCash.