Agent Sawu makes history
FORMER Zimbabwe international striker Agent Sawu has joined Highlanders as second assistant. He becomes the first former Zimbabwe Saints player to coach Highlanders.
He is a holder of several coaching and management certificates with a playing career which took him to Switzerland, China and South Africa.
The legend signed a contract with the club at 11am today and was later introduced to Kaindu and the squad in the afternoon.
Source - The Chronicle