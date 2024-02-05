Court nullifies Chinhoyi election results

News / Local

by Cyprian Muketiwa Ndawana

A CHINHOYI High Court judge Justice Philda Muzofa has nullified the Chinhoyi Municipality ward 4 election results in a default judgment issued on Monday this week.Zanu-PF losing candidate in the August 2023 elections Ignatius Zvigadza took the winning candidate Archbold Muzanemo to court alleging that he gave groceries to voters at Chengetanai polling station after voting.But Muzanenhamo argued that the polling station was within 300 metres of his shop and many people came to buy food items on election day.Muzanenhamo's lawyer failed to attend court prompting Justice Muzofa to pass a default judgment."The results announced on 24 August 2023 for ward 4 council elections for Chinhoyi Municipality in Chinhoyi constituency Makonde district of Mashonaland West province in respect of elections held on 23 August 2023 be and are hereby nullified...the respondent be and is hereby declared unduly elected," Justice Muzofa said.This facilitated a by-election to be held next month although it is not clear if Muzanenhamo would be eligible to contest in the polls.