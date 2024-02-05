Latest News Editor's Choice


ANC urged to call Zanu-PF to order

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabweans based in neighbouring South Africa are lobbying the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party to review its relationship with Zanu-PF and take the country's leaders to task for mis-governance.

Zimbabwe Community in South Africa chairperson Nqabutho Mabhena said this was necessary to manage the migration of Zimbabweans to neighbouring South Africa in search of jobs.

Some Zimbabweans have fallen victim to xenophobic attacks in South Africa on charges of "stealing" jobs from locals.

According to available statistics, Zimbabwe has the highest number of African migrants in South Africa.

It is also an acknowledged fact that of the over one million Zimbabwean migrants, only 200 000 are registered, with a staggering 80% in that country illegally.

"As we have said before, the ANC must review its political relationship with Zanu-PF," Mabhena said.

"The industrialisation of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) economy should start with the industrialisation of our national economies in the Sadc region. This requires a political leadership that is not corrupt."

Mabhena said it was in the best interests of both countries to review the two parties' relationship.

"As we have said before, the proposal can be accepted or thrown away," Mabhena said.

"What we need as a long-term strategy is to industrialise the entire Sadc. It cannot be correct that migration should be one way to South Africa while her neighbours cannot provide for their citizens.

"The development of the Zimbabwean economy will bring to an end the exodus of Zimbabweans to South Africa causing serious tensions in communities which at times leads to physical attacks."

Zanu-PF director for information, Farai Marapira said Zanu-PF and the ANC "are cut from the same Pan-Africanist  revolutionary cloth".

"The relationship between the ANC and Zanu-PF is that of brothers," Marapira said.

"We are of the same ideology, we are of the same beliefs and the same value systems, so there is no way anyone can cause a rift or tension between the two parties where we do not fight or bicker, but consult."

Marapira said Mabhena was misinformed about migration issues.

"What people conveniently forget is to acknowledge that people have always migrated and moved from one place to another in search of greener pastures," he said.

"This is nothing untoward, but what cannot be denied is that the Zimbabwean economy is on the rise and vision 2030 will be attained under the capable leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa."

Source - newsday
