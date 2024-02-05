News / Local
HEXCO results out
Higher Education Examinations Council (HEXCO) National Foundation Certificate (NFC) to Higher National Diploma results for November/December 2023 have been released, the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development has announced.
In a statement, Permanent Secretary Professor Fanuel Tagwira said a 68 percent pass rate has been recorded.
He also announced that results were now available from candidates' respective regions.
"All candidates are advised to access their results from their respective regions."
Source - the herald