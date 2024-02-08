Latest News Editor's Choice


Vehicle Examination Department examiners arrested for corruption

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Three officials from the Vehicle Examination Department (VED) stationed at the Chinhoyi depot have been apprehended for engaging in corrupt practices. They are accused of granting a driver's license to an individual without her having undergone the necessary testing procedures at the center.

Gerald Chitete (39), Silas Mabasa Zamba (40), and Daniel Mhlanga (40) appeared before Magistrate Archie Wochiwunga on Thursday, facing charges of criminal abuse of office under Section 174 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23. Their arrest took place on February 7 at approximately 11 am.

The prosecution, led by Brighton Machekera, alleges that on February 2, at the VED Chinhoyi, the accused, who are public officials, neglected their duties. Their responsibilities included receiving, vetting, accepting, and conducting tests for student drivers, both on the yard and on the road.

The trio is accused of colluding to unlawfully favor an applicant, Linda Rwauya, by issuing her a Class Four (4) certificate of competence with serial number LD291155, without subjecting her to the required testing procedures.

The prosecution's evidence includes records of communication between the officials and Rwauya, as well as an audio recording confirming the illicit arrangement. Additionally, witnesses are prepared to testify that Rwauya did not present herself to the VED examiners for testing.

Represented by Philimon Mazvazva from the Legal Aid Directorate, the accused individuals were granted bail of US$200 each and remanded until February 27 for further proceedings.


Source - newzimbabwe

