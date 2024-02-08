Sprouting Gweru suburbs are cholera hotspots

News / Local

by Staff reporter

SPROUTING residential suburbs in Gweru have become cholera hotspots as the areas lack proper water and sanitation facilities, a senior council official has said.In his address at an ordinary council meeting on Tuesday this week, Gweru mayor Martin Chivhoko said as of February 6 the city had recorded 17 cholera cases with 13 of them coming from the Midlands capital."Most of the cases from Gweru have been recorded in the new residential areas where there is no municipal water supply and sewerage."It is rather sad that some residents get their drinking water from shallow wells and practice open defecation which is a high risk in terms of personal and environmental hygiene," he said.Chivhoko said council would descend on land developers who fail to provide water and sanitation infrastructure for new stands.He said the distribution of the cholera cases in the city showed that nine males and eight females were affected and 13 of the cases were from Gweru while four were from outside the city."The city has, however, set up the Infectious Diseases Hospital (in Ascot suburb) as the cholera treatment centre with all health facilities such as cholera treatment units," he said."Oral rehydration points will be set up at shopping centres and schools if cases rise beyond the threshold."The mayor called on residents to adhere to hygienic practices such as regular washing of hands, eating hot and properly handled food and seeking early medical attention.