Teenage Hadebe signs for Turkish side Konyaspor

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe international defender Teenage Hadebe has joined Turkish top-flight side Konyaspor on a short-term contract until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old became a free agent after leaving Major Soccer League side Houston Dynamo in December.

Hadebe was unveiled by the Süper Lig strugglers on Friday.

"Grateful," Hadebe tweeted while holding the number 15 shirt of Konyaspor.

Konyaspor are in 19th position in the 20-team league with 22 points, but they are one win but they are four points away from clearing the next four teams above them. They have lost once in their last five matches.

Konyaspor have the third worst defence in the league, explaining their decision to invest in the former Highlanders man to shore up their rearguard.

Hadebe has played in the Turkish top flight before – he was at Yeni Malatyaspor just before his move to Houston Dynamo.

Source - zimlive

