Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF condemns Zimbabwe arms embargo extension

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zanu-PF has said that the European Union (EU)'s decision to extend the arms embargo on Zimbabwe was an outdated measure and the EU needed to take into account the professionalism of the Zimbabwean security forces and their adherence to human rights law.

The EU this week renewed its restrictive measures on the Zimbabwe Defence Industries, for a further year, until February 20, 2025.

In response, Zanu-PF Director for Information and Publicity Farai Marapira said the EU's decision is a stumbling block to the creation of a prosperous country.

"As Zanu-PF, we are disappointed but not surprised to learn about the EU's decision to extend the arms embargo on Zimbabwe.

"This decision further undermines our efforts to build a prosperous nation. We remain committed to peace, stability, and good governance," he said.

Marapira said the EU must recognise reforms being implemented by President Mnangagwa.

"The EU must recognise our comprehensive reforms and engage constructively. These reforms implemented under the able leadership of His Excellency, President Dr ED Mnangagwa are undeniably palpable," he said.

Additionally, he conveyed his appreciation for Zimbabwe's security forces' adherence to human rights laws over the past few years.

"Zimbabwe's security forces have championed professionalism and adherence to human rights. It's time to restore trust, foster dialogue, and lift these outdated restrictions.

"The President Mnangagwa has clearly stated that Zimbabwe stands ready to work with the EU and demonstrate our commitment to a peaceful and prosperous Zimbabwe," he said.

Marapira added that Zimbabwe keeps its doors open and waits for common sense to return to the West.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Man dies in a crocodile infested river

35 mins ago | 57 Views

Mthwakazi vehicle disappears from Zimbabwe police station

59 mins ago | 92 Views

Charumbira's election under objection

59 mins ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe, Botswana reaffirm no passports deal

59 mins ago | 54 Views

POSB rolls-out ATMS

60 mins ago | 42 Views

BCC shuts down 5th Avenue marketplace

1 hr ago | 49 Views

ZEC cleans up voters' roll

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Teenage Hadebe signs for Turkish side Konyaspor

13 hrs ago | 287 Views

Sprouting Gweru suburbs are cholera hotspots

13 hrs ago | 154 Views

Vehicle Examination Department examiners arrested for corruption

13 hrs ago | 757 Views

9 year old boy 'hangs self' over missing socks

17 hrs ago | 693 Views

CCC in uncertain waters

21 hrs ago | 1846 Views

Lack of strategy in Zimbabwe opposition politics

21 hrs ago | 542 Views

Deputy PG implicated in gold mine scandal

21 hrs ago | 956 Views

TelOne mulls decommissioning copper cable infrastructure

21 hrs ago | 358 Views

Zimbabwe licences US$9,7 billion investments

21 hrs ago | 344 Views

Gold panning threatens Inyankuni pipeline

21 hrs ago | 300 Views

Tshabangu now a Senator

22 hrs ago | 3762 Views

Chamisa gets backing from veteran activists

22 hrs ago | 2113 Views

Teachers shun Sizalendaba School

22 hrs ago | 439 Views

St Faith High School Priest shows off punching skills

23 hrs ago | 875 Views

National Sports Stadium to be ready for next Warriors home matches

23 hrs ago | 347 Views

GMB contradicts government on grain supplies

23 hrs ago | 481 Views

Edd Branson defies rivals in West Africa's oil battles

24 hrs ago | 313 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono, Promise Mkwananzi TWAR continues

09 Feb 2024 at 07:22hrs | 1083 Views

Malema compares SA's judicary to the 'capture' Zimbabwe one

09 Feb 2024 at 07:11hrs | 681 Views

Mnangagwa linked chief bans media from Zimbabwe genocide hearings

09 Feb 2024 at 07:08hrs | 459 Views

Geoff Nyarota to launch his fourth book

09 Feb 2024 at 07:05hrs | 294 Views

Chivayo being investigated by ZACC

09 Feb 2024 at 07:04hrs | 1425 Views

Sikhala says his enemies planning to assassinate him

09 Feb 2024 at 07:02hrs | 673 Views

Zanu-PF blasts EU for extending sanctions on Zimbabwe

09 Feb 2024 at 07:01hrs | 220 Views

Daft Charumbira in Gukurahundi storm

09 Feb 2024 at 07:01hrs | 497 Views

School head hires thugs, cause chaos

09 Feb 2024 at 07:00hrs | 374 Views

Sikhala launches his movement

09 Feb 2024 at 07:00hrs | 883 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from AfDB's US$40m Mozambique facility

09 Feb 2024 at 06:59hrs | 103 Views

Mnangagwa exempts 21 entities from scrutiny

09 Feb 2024 at 06:58hrs | 306 Views

Zimbabwe economy edges towards full dollarisation

09 Feb 2024 at 06:58hrs | 365 Views

CCC MP hails abolition of death penalty

09 Feb 2024 at 06:57hrs | 102 Views

Police probe viral video, 1 arrested

09 Feb 2024 at 06:57hrs | 360 Views

Miners4ED assists members to expand operations

09 Feb 2024 at 06:56hrs | 34 Views

Bulawayo City Council not going back on decongesting CBD

09 Feb 2024 at 06:56hrs | 233 Views

Zimbabwe police crack down on marshals, touts

09 Feb 2024 at 06:55hrs | 253 Views

Malayitsha jailed 42 years

09 Feb 2024 at 06:55hrs | 388 Views

Mnangagwa's govt orders illegal settlers off State land

09 Feb 2024 at 06:54hrs | 318 Views

4 deputy ministers sworn in

09 Feb 2024 at 06:54hrs | 134 Views

Driver left for dead in pirate taxi turf wars

09 Feb 2024 at 06:53hrs | 345 Views

Woman bashes hubby for coming home late

09 Feb 2024 at 06:52hrs | 286 Views

Robbers surrender loot after bees 'apprehend' them

09 Feb 2024 at 06:52hrs | 794 Views

Man impregnates brother's wife and threatens to axe him to death

09 Feb 2024 at 06:51hrs | 357 Views