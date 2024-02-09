POSB rolls-out ATMS

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The People's Own Savings Bank (POSB) has rolled out 15 advanced Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) across its service centres as part of enhancing customer experience and convenience.This is the first batch of the 30 ATMs project rollout, with more ATMs already on their way to the country.POSB Chief Executive Officer, Mr Garainashe Changunda, of the 15 ATMS, five are cash deposits accepting machines."The launch of the ATMs is just one of the many initiatives that POSB is implementing to take banking services to the people in line with its mission to provide simple, responsive, innovative and inclusive financial solutions through modern technologies," Mr Changunda said in a statement.The ATMs will complement the Bank's efforts to enhance customer services and convenience."While the Bank has established robust digital platforms and encourages its customers to use these for non-cash transactions, we are also cognisant of the diversity of our clientele base and their unique needs, therefore, the ATMs will bring convenience to those in need of cash," he said."We are also privy to the digital divide, hence as part of our thrust to promote financial inclusion, we are building a vast agent network, ensuring that even those in remote areas with limited access to digital platforms, they can still access banking service in line with the President Emmerson Mnangagwa's mantra that we should leave no one and no place behind," he added.