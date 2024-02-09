Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe, Botswana reaffirm no passports deal

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZIMBABWE and Botswana will forge ahead with eliminating passport requirements for citizens travelling between the two countries in line with regional and continental aspirations of facilitating the free movement of people across borders.

Addressing a Press briefing after the Fourth Session of the Zimbabwe-Botswana Bi-National Commission Summit here yesterday, both President Mnangagwa and his counterpart President Mokgweetsi Masisi reaffirmed their commitment to facilitating seamless movement of people and goods across the shared borders, boosting economic activity and strengthening regional integration.

President Mnangagwa said passport requirements were vestiges of a fraught colonial past that was no longer fit for purpose in a fast-integrating region.

On his part, President Masisi dismissed the notion that the removal of passport requirements would lead to an influx of illegal immigrants into the neighbouring country, saying those views were driven by unjustified prejudice.

It is envisaged that once passport requirements have been removed, travellers would only require their respective national identity documents to travel between the two countries.

This initiative aligns with broader efforts within the Southern African Development Community and the African Union (AU) to promote free movement of people on the continent.

"The history of our respective countries shows that we didn't have passports to move from one country to another. Passports were brought by those who thought they were more civilised than us.

"We have decided that between Zimbabwe, Botswana, South Africa, and Mozambique in our region . . . we have a policy of integration. I don't know what word you use in Setswana to say integration but in Shona we say kubatana," said President Mnangagwa.

President Masisi said consultations between Harare and Gaborone for rolling out the proposed initiative were ongoing.

"There is ongoing very positive consultation between the Governments of Botswana and Zimbabwe," said President Masisi.

"There have been exchanges of what is required to enable that including issues like security vetting of the instruments; comparability of instruments used and many other things, just like we did with Namibia."

Botswana and Namibia removed passport requirements for their citizens early last year, making the two the first countries in southern Africa to implement such a system.  

"As leaders we have expressed a desire to do this, not because we want it among ourselves only, but it's a long-standing resolution and intention as pronounced not just by Sadc but the AU.  So we don't claim to own or be the originators of these things. We are the deliverers of it," said President Masisi.

He said the initiative would not lead to heightened illegal migration but using an ID to cross borders would make cross-border movement between the two countries more efficient.

"There is a break in logic here; the ID itself and the permission of it to become a travel document does not correlate with an influx (of illegal immigrants) because it is still a filter," President Masisi said.

"What it does is that it provides a greater opportunity for people to travel legally. There is still a border that they have to cross. It doesn't mean they have to have an ID to skip a border; they still become illegal even if they have an ID. You are still an illegal immigrant if you have a valid passport that was not stamped at the border. So we must separate these."

He said fears of an influx of illegal migrants were misplaced.

Botswana, he said, had a long history of accepting Zimbabweans into their country since the days of the liberation struggle when refugees fleeing the war flocked into the neighbouring country.

"I think people get caught up in this emotional association that is not logical and certainly not necessarily true. This is where xenophobia begins.

"When you, my brothers and sisters, develop an attitude usually without real explanation, you will break relations. Not so long ago when Zimbabwe was fighting for its liberation, we readily accepted them and opened our doors to refugees. Now they are not coming as refugees," said President Masisi.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Man dies in a crocodile infested river

38 mins ago | 61 Views

Mthwakazi vehicle disappears from Zimbabwe police station

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Charumbira's election under objection

1 hr ago | 117 Views

POSB rolls-out ATMS

1 hr ago | 43 Views

BCC shuts down 5th Avenue marketplace

1 hr ago | 51 Views

ZEC cleans up voters' roll

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Zanu-PF condemns Zimbabwe arms embargo extension

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Teenage Hadebe signs for Turkish side Konyaspor

13 hrs ago | 287 Views

Sprouting Gweru suburbs are cholera hotspots

13 hrs ago | 154 Views

Vehicle Examination Department examiners arrested for corruption

13 hrs ago | 759 Views

9 year old boy 'hangs self' over missing socks

17 hrs ago | 693 Views

CCC in uncertain waters

21 hrs ago | 1849 Views

Lack of strategy in Zimbabwe opposition politics

22 hrs ago | 543 Views

Deputy PG implicated in gold mine scandal

22 hrs ago | 957 Views

TelOne mulls decommissioning copper cable infrastructure

22 hrs ago | 358 Views

Zimbabwe licences US$9,7 billion investments

22 hrs ago | 344 Views

Gold panning threatens Inyankuni pipeline

22 hrs ago | 300 Views

Tshabangu now a Senator

22 hrs ago | 3764 Views

Chamisa gets backing from veteran activists

22 hrs ago | 2115 Views

Teachers shun Sizalendaba School

22 hrs ago | 439 Views

St Faith High School Priest shows off punching skills

23 hrs ago | 875 Views

National Sports Stadium to be ready for next Warriors home matches

23 hrs ago | 348 Views

GMB contradicts government on grain supplies

23 hrs ago | 482 Views

Edd Branson defies rivals in West Africa's oil battles

24 hrs ago | 313 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono, Promise Mkwananzi TWAR continues

09 Feb 2024 at 07:22hrs | 1083 Views

Malema compares SA's judicary to the 'capture' Zimbabwe one

09 Feb 2024 at 07:11hrs | 681 Views

Mnangagwa linked chief bans media from Zimbabwe genocide hearings

09 Feb 2024 at 07:08hrs | 459 Views

Geoff Nyarota to launch his fourth book

09 Feb 2024 at 07:05hrs | 294 Views

Chivayo being investigated by ZACC

09 Feb 2024 at 07:04hrs | 1425 Views

Sikhala says his enemies planning to assassinate him

09 Feb 2024 at 07:02hrs | 674 Views

Zanu-PF blasts EU for extending sanctions on Zimbabwe

09 Feb 2024 at 07:01hrs | 220 Views

Daft Charumbira in Gukurahundi storm

09 Feb 2024 at 07:01hrs | 497 Views

School head hires thugs, cause chaos

09 Feb 2024 at 07:00hrs | 374 Views

Sikhala launches his movement

09 Feb 2024 at 07:00hrs | 883 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from AfDB's US$40m Mozambique facility

09 Feb 2024 at 06:59hrs | 103 Views

Mnangagwa exempts 21 entities from scrutiny

09 Feb 2024 at 06:58hrs | 306 Views

Zimbabwe economy edges towards full dollarisation

09 Feb 2024 at 06:58hrs | 365 Views

CCC MP hails abolition of death penalty

09 Feb 2024 at 06:57hrs | 102 Views

Police probe viral video, 1 arrested

09 Feb 2024 at 06:57hrs | 360 Views

Miners4ED assists members to expand operations

09 Feb 2024 at 06:56hrs | 34 Views

Bulawayo City Council not going back on decongesting CBD

09 Feb 2024 at 06:56hrs | 234 Views

Zimbabwe police crack down on marshals, touts

09 Feb 2024 at 06:55hrs | 254 Views

Malayitsha jailed 42 years

09 Feb 2024 at 06:55hrs | 389 Views

Mnangagwa's govt orders illegal settlers off State land

09 Feb 2024 at 06:54hrs | 319 Views

4 deputy ministers sworn in

09 Feb 2024 at 06:54hrs | 135 Views

Driver left for dead in pirate taxi turf wars

09 Feb 2024 at 06:53hrs | 346 Views

Woman bashes hubby for coming home late

09 Feb 2024 at 06:52hrs | 286 Views

Robbers surrender loot after bees 'apprehend' them

09 Feb 2024 at 06:52hrs | 795 Views

Man impregnates brother's wife and threatens to axe him to death

09 Feb 2024 at 06:51hrs | 358 Views