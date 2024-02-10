Polygamist demands conjugal rights

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A polygamous Harare man has dragged his first wife to court for denying him his conjugal rights for years.Talent Zanova told Harare magistrate Johanna Mukwesha that Comfort Kanota was abusing him by also refusing him access to their home.Zanova said he was always forced to sleep in the car whenever he visited Kanota.According to Zanova, his wife was punishing him for taking a second wife.However, Kanota begged to differ.Kanota said she denied Zanova sex because he was refusing to take an HIV test.She also accused him of forcing himself on her before she resorted to locking him outside the house.Mukwesha ordered Zanova to stop harassing his wife.