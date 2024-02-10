Latest News Editor's Choice


Man kidnapped over wife's sins

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A HARARE man said his life almost ended after he was kidnapped by armed men, who threatened to kill him over his wife's promiscuity.

Rodwell Nhata made these allegations before Harare magistrate Johanna Mukwesha on Friday after his wife Pretty Mviro dragged him to court seeking a protection order.

He accused his wife of having extra-marital affairs since September last year and at one point it led to their kidnapping.

According to Nhata, the men who mugged him told him to warn his wife to stay away from an unnamed married man.

Mviro accused her husband of lying.

She said Nhata was insecure and stalked her.

She told the court that Nhata assaulted her on December 23 accusing her of being bewitched and of being a prostitute.

Mukwesha granted Mviro her application for a peace order and told Nhata to stop stalking his wife.

Source - the standard

