Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zec hit with over 100 lawsuits

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has revealed that it attracted over 100 court cases over the secrecy and controversy surrounding its handling of the August 2023 elections with some still pending.

Zec was taken to court over its refusal to release voters' roll, controversy over the delimitation exercise, and nomination fees among others.

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) filed the majority of the courts' cases as it raised various complaints against the electoral body.

Former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa has refused to accept the election results accusing the Zec of rigging the polls in favour of Zanu-PF.

Election observers also flagged Zec over its mishandling of some election processions in the lead up to the polls,denting its credibility.

In its 2023 harmonised election report submitted to Parliament last week, Zec described the court challenges as some lawfare to discredit the election management body.

Zec said the court cases derailed its preparation for the general elections, which resulted in delays in the deliverance of ballot papers in Harare and Bulawayo.

"The ballot paper and voters' rolls for the 2023 harmonized elections were printed by the Printing and Minting Company of Zimbabwe (PMCZ) formerly Fidelity Printers," Zec said in the report.

"The commission faced challenges in the production and distribution of ballot papers.

"These challenges emanated largely from what has now come to be called lawfare against the commission.

"The commission faced an unprecedented number of court challenges (more than 100 applications) arising from the outcome of the nomination courts.

"These court challenges derailed its preparations and road map as it sought to attend to the court challenges and to meet the proclaimed electoral timeline."

CCC accused Zec of deliberately withholding ballot papers in Harare and Bulawayo, the opposition strongholds to assist Zanu-PF's victory.

Voting was extended in Harare and Bulawayo as a result.

But Zec said it prioritised distant places rather than Harare, which was close to the printing company.

"The production and distribution strategy adopted by the commission prioritised the remote and more distant provinces to ease distribution challenges against limited timeframes," Zec said.

"Thus it should be noted that delays were largely experienced in Harare because the printing and distribution was done last due to the province's proximity to the printer.

"In a few reported cases of Bulawayo and other areas, delays were occasioned by the need to reprint ballots after it had been observed that there were errors on the ballots that had been sent to the affected polling stations."

Zec said some of the cases that were filed during the run-up to the August 23 and 24 election were still pending.

Zec, however, said the litigious political environment was a testimony that Zimbabweans were becoming conscious of their rights.

"One will be tempted to submit that our society is becoming more and more litigious which is probably a sign that more and more people are becoming aware of their rights," Zec said.

"However, such litigation was not without its drawbacks in the preparation for the conduct of the elections.

"Some cases are still pending before the courts, albeit many were dealt with before the polling day.

"There should be pre-defined periods whereby all court cases should be cleared to give the commission and the printer adequate time to print the ballots.

"The recommendation in (a) refers also to withdrawals by candidates, there should be a specified timeframe where candidates should not be allowed to withdraw in order to have adequate printing time."

While debating the report in Parliament on Wednesday last week, Zanu-PF legislators commended Zec for managing the elections with transparency and accountability.

Source - the standard

Must Read

An open letter to Nero

16 mins ago | 10 Views

Fighting cholera begins with you

18 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe can kiss salvation goodbye!

21 mins ago | 7 Views

Will stand by Biti, Welshman Ncube

25 mins ago | 15 Views

Chamisa Praise and Worship' political circus

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Tshabangu facing the axe

2 hrs ago | 251 Views

Chivayo frets over Zacc probe

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Gweru to revive Go Beer Breweries

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Man kidnapped over wife's sins

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Another plan to rescue Zimdollar

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa govt is getting crazier

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Man goes after wife's niece

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Polygamist demands conjugal rights

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe govt mass evictions raise dust

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

US to review SA relations following ICJ case against Israel

10 Feb 2024 at 13:46hrs | 2695 Views

Zimbabwe PSL season kickoff delayed

10 Feb 2024 at 13:37hrs | 404 Views

3 vehicles stolen in Gauteng intercepted at Beitbridge border post

10 Feb 2024 at 10:28hrs | 1445 Views

Shamva man jailed 19 years for killing friend over missing lager pint

10 Feb 2024 at 07:53hrs | 875 Views

Man dies in a crocodile infested river

10 Feb 2024 at 06:54hrs | 1831 Views

Mthwakazi vehicle disappears from Zimbabwe police station

10 Feb 2024 at 06:30hrs | 1571 Views

Charumbira's election under objection

10 Feb 2024 at 06:30hrs | 1654 Views

Zimbabwe, Botswana reaffirm no passports deal

10 Feb 2024 at 06:30hrs | 850 Views

POSB rolls-out ATMS

10 Feb 2024 at 06:29hrs | 610 Views

BCC shuts down 5th Avenue marketplace

10 Feb 2024 at 06:29hrs | 533 Views

ZEC cleans up voters' roll

10 Feb 2024 at 06:29hrs | 268 Views

Zanu-PF condemns Zimbabwe arms embargo extension

10 Feb 2024 at 06:28hrs | 232 Views

Teenage Hadebe signs for Turkish side Konyaspor

09 Feb 2024 at 18:52hrs | 479 Views

Sprouting Gweru suburbs are cholera hotspots

09 Feb 2024 at 18:46hrs | 249 Views

Vehicle Examination Department examiners arrested for corruption

09 Feb 2024 at 18:45hrs | 1063 Views

9 year old boy 'hangs self' over missing socks

09 Feb 2024 at 14:31hrs | 841 Views

CCC in uncertain waters

09 Feb 2024 at 10:02hrs | 2173 Views

Lack of strategy in Zimbabwe opposition politics

09 Feb 2024 at 10:02hrs | 591 Views

Deputy PG implicated in gold mine scandal

09 Feb 2024 at 10:01hrs | 1118 Views

TelOne mulls decommissioning copper cable infrastructure

09 Feb 2024 at 10:01hrs | 409 Views

Zimbabwe licences US$9,7 billion investments

09 Feb 2024 at 10:01hrs | 405 Views

Gold panning threatens Inyankuni pipeline

09 Feb 2024 at 10:00hrs | 340 Views

Tshabangu now a Senator

09 Feb 2024 at 09:39hrs | 4717 Views

Chamisa gets backing from veteran activists

09 Feb 2024 at 09:38hrs | 2654 Views

Teachers shun Sizalendaba School

09 Feb 2024 at 09:37hrs | 552 Views

St Faith High School Priest shows off punching skills

09 Feb 2024 at 08:56hrs | 1084 Views

National Sports Stadium to be ready for next Warriors home matches

09 Feb 2024 at 08:51hrs | 393 Views

GMB contradicts government on grain supplies

09 Feb 2024 at 08:07hrs | 723 Views

Edd Branson defies rivals in West Africa's oil battles

09 Feb 2024 at 07:49hrs | 393 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono, Promise Mkwananzi TWAR continues

09 Feb 2024 at 07:22hrs | 1184 Views

Malema compares SA's judicary to the 'capture' Zimbabwe one

09 Feb 2024 at 07:11hrs | 730 Views

Mnangagwa linked chief bans media from Zimbabwe genocide hearings

09 Feb 2024 at 07:08hrs | 671 Views

Geoff Nyarota to launch his fourth book

09 Feb 2024 at 07:05hrs | 344 Views

Chivayo being investigated by ZACC

09 Feb 2024 at 07:04hrs | 1640 Views

Sikhala says his enemies planning to assassinate him

09 Feb 2024 at 07:02hrs | 914 Views