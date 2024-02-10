Mnangagwa arrives in UAE

News / Local

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa this morning arrived at the Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.President Mnangagwa who is here for the World Governments Summit was welcomed by UAE's representative in Harare Ambassador Jassim Muhammad Al Qasimi and Zimbabwe's representative in Abu Dhabi Ambassador Lovemore Mazemo.The President is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Frederick Shava and other senior Government officials.Acting President Kembo Mohadi and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga saw the President off at the Robert Mugabe International Airport late last night.The 2024 World Governments Summit will take place under the theme of ‘Shaping Future Governments' where the conversation will involve governments, international organisations, thought leaders, and private sector leaders from around the globe.The summit will enable governments to identify innovative solutions and inspire and empower the next generation of governments.