Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chamisa's 'blue ocean movement' picks up pace

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Friction persists between traditional figures in the opposition and those aligned with former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa.

Following Chamisa's departure from CCC amid allegations of Zanu PF infiltration, his supporters have energetically begun rallying for backing. Ostallos Siziba and Amos Chibaya are spearheading engagement sessions throughout the nation's provinces.

Recently, Siziba and Chibaya ventured into Midlands and Bulawayo provinces to introduce the "Blue Movement," a symbol reportedly embraced by Chamisa in his new political endeavor.

Kuwadzana East legislator, Chalton Hwende, expressed concerns on X (formerly Twitter), criticizing unnamed individuals for seeking power prematurely within the emerging movement.

He emphasized the need for patience and allowing Chamisa to establish a genuine movement with both new faces and steadfast old members, urging against the rush to associate with the "Blue Movement."

Since departing from CCC, Chamisa has maintained silence regarding his future political trajectory. With CCC lacking leadership and structure, no member has ventured to fill Chamisa's void.

Hwende highlighted that certain figures are leveraging Chamisa's influence for their political gain, cautioning against premature actions and emphasizing the importance of allowing Chamisa to determine his course of action.

In response to Hwende's remarks on X, Siziba dismissed any involvement in clandestine activities, affirming his commitment to transparency and sincerity.

Source - newzimbabwe

Must Read

FULL TEXT: Ibhetshu likaZulu statement on Gukurahundi healing process

23 secs ago | 1 Views

The ambiguous essence of Valentine's day

9 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe to use gold to back its currency

22 mins ago | 8 Views

Minister Richard Moyo in hot soup over Sharona-gate land scandal

30 mins ago | 57 Views

Beitbridge 'thieving' cops on the run

33 mins ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe HIV prevention and accountability report launched

1 hr ago | 84 Views

UK High Court order rattles Zimbabwe govt

1 hr ago | 370 Views

Masisi allays fears over Zimbabwe IDs usage at border posts

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zimsec announces 2024 exam fees

2 hrs ago | 310 Views

Zimbabweans vote for personalities

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in UAE

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

An open letter to Nero

13 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Fighting cholera begins with you

13 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe can kiss salvation goodbye!

13 hrs ago | 745 Views

Will stand by Biti, Welshman Ncube

13 hrs ago | 2262 Views

Chamisa Praise and Worship' political circus

14 hrs ago | 931 Views

Tshabangu facing the axe

15 hrs ago | 3989 Views

Zec hit with over 100 lawsuits

15 hrs ago | 812 Views

Chivayo frets over Zacc probe

15 hrs ago | 651 Views

Gweru to revive Go Beer Breweries

15 hrs ago | 164 Views

Man kidnapped over wife's sins

15 hrs ago | 669 Views

Another plan to rescue Zimdollar

15 hrs ago | 751 Views

Mnangagwa govt is getting crazier

15 hrs ago | 531 Views

Man goes after wife's niece

15 hrs ago | 569 Views

Polygamist demands conjugal rights

15 hrs ago | 374 Views

Zimbabwe govt mass evictions raise dust

15 hrs ago | 722 Views

US to review SA relations following ICJ case against Israel

10 Feb 2024 at 13:46hrs | 2887 Views

Zimbabwe PSL season kickoff delayed

10 Feb 2024 at 13:37hrs | 489 Views

3 vehicles stolen in Gauteng intercepted at Beitbridge border post

10 Feb 2024 at 10:28hrs | 1571 Views

Shamva man jailed 19 years for killing friend over missing lager pint

10 Feb 2024 at 07:53hrs | 950 Views

Man dies in a crocodile infested river

10 Feb 2024 at 06:54hrs | 1986 Views

Mthwakazi vehicle disappears from Zimbabwe police station

10 Feb 2024 at 06:30hrs | 1672 Views

Charumbira's election under objection

10 Feb 2024 at 06:30hrs | 1777 Views

Zimbabwe, Botswana reaffirm no passports deal

10 Feb 2024 at 06:30hrs | 989 Views

POSB rolls-out ATMS

10 Feb 2024 at 06:29hrs | 684 Views

BCC shuts down 5th Avenue marketplace

10 Feb 2024 at 06:29hrs | 679 Views

ZEC cleans up voters' roll

10 Feb 2024 at 06:29hrs | 314 Views

Zanu-PF condemns Zimbabwe arms embargo extension

10 Feb 2024 at 06:28hrs | 297 Views

Teenage Hadebe signs for Turkish side Konyaspor

09 Feb 2024 at 18:52hrs | 507 Views

Sprouting Gweru suburbs are cholera hotspots

09 Feb 2024 at 18:46hrs | 275 Views

Vehicle Examination Department examiners arrested for corruption

09 Feb 2024 at 18:45hrs | 1171 Views

9 year old boy 'hangs self' over missing socks

09 Feb 2024 at 14:31hrs | 942 Views

CCC in uncertain waters

09 Feb 2024 at 10:02hrs | 2276 Views

Lack of strategy in Zimbabwe opposition politics

09 Feb 2024 at 10:02hrs | 621 Views

Deputy PG implicated in gold mine scandal

09 Feb 2024 at 10:01hrs | 1146 Views

TelOne mulls decommissioning copper cable infrastructure

09 Feb 2024 at 10:01hrs | 449 Views

Zimbabwe licences US$9,7 billion investments

09 Feb 2024 at 10:01hrs | 436 Views

Gold panning threatens Inyankuni pipeline

09 Feb 2024 at 10:00hrs | 349 Views

Tshabangu now a Senator

09 Feb 2024 at 09:39hrs | 4844 Views