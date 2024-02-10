Chamisa's 'blue ocean movement' picks up pace

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Friction persists between traditional figures in the opposition and those aligned with former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa.Following Chamisa's departure from CCC amid allegations of Zanu PF infiltration, his supporters have energetically begun rallying for backing. Ostallos Siziba and Amos Chibaya are spearheading engagement sessions throughout the nation's provinces.Recently, Siziba and Chibaya ventured into Midlands and Bulawayo provinces to introduce the "Blue Movement," a symbol reportedly embraced by Chamisa in his new political endeavor.Kuwadzana East legislator, Chalton Hwende, expressed concerns on X (formerly Twitter), criticizing unnamed individuals for seeking power prematurely within the emerging movement.He emphasized the need for patience and allowing Chamisa to establish a genuine movement with both new faces and steadfast old members, urging against the rush to associate with the "Blue Movement."Since departing from CCC, Chamisa has maintained silence regarding his future political trajectory. With CCC lacking leadership and structure, no member has ventured to fill Chamisa's void.Hwende highlighted that certain figures are leveraging Chamisa's influence for their political gain, cautioning against premature actions and emphasizing the importance of allowing Chamisa to determine his course of action.In response to Hwende's remarks on X, Siziba dismissed any involvement in clandestine activities, affirming his commitment to transparency and sincerity.