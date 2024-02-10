Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimsec announces 2024 exam fees

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has unveiled the examination fees for the 2024 Ordinary and Advanced Level exams. The government will subsidize 55 percent of the total cost for students in public schools, covering up to seven O-level subjects and four A-level subjects, including Communication Skills. The remaining 45 percent of the fees will be the responsibility of students in public schools.

Ms. Zipora Muzenda, Director of Finance at ZIMSEC, stated:

"In light of the approval of the 2024 Ordinary and Advanced Level examination fees, it is important to note that the Government will subsidize the examination fees for candidates in public schools, local authority schools, and mission schools. All candidates in private schools and colleges, including private candidates in public schools, will be required to pay the full cost of examination fees. In 2024, the full cost of Ordinary and Advanced Level examinations will be US$24 and US$48 per subject, respectively. Therefore, candidates in public schools will contribute 45 percent of the examination fees per subject, while the Government will cover the remaining 55 percent.

"Additional fees for practical subjects and late entries are applicable.

"If students wish to take more subjects than those covered by the subsidy, they will need to pay the full fees for those additional subjects. After the subsidy, O-level candidates in public schools will pay USD$11 per subject. However, candidates in private schools and colleges will be charged US$24 per subject, and those outside the country will pay US$56. Additional fees of US$11 apply for practical subjects for candidates in public schools, while those in private schools and colleges will pay US$24.

"Changing a subject previously registered for incurs an additional fee of US$11 for O-levels. Adding a new subject results in a fine of US$29. Late entries will attract a fee of US$48 per subject. Additional fees of US$48 are applicable for subjects such as Physical Education, Building Technology and Design, Food Technology and Design, Home Management and Design, and Theatre Arts. A penalty of US$100 will be imposed for late entry submissions.

"For Advanced Level practical subjects, additional fees of US$96 apply for Theatre Arts, Food Technology and Design, Home Management and Design, Physical Education, Sports and Mass Displays, and Sports Science and Technology. The penalty for late submission of entries is US$150. It's worth noting that individual candidates are not permitted to make direct deposits into the ZIMSEC account.

"Parents and guardians wishing to pay examination fees in the local currency can do so at their respective centers during the specified payment periods. For the June 2024 examination fee payment in Zimbabwean dollars, the payment period is from March 13 to March 20, 2024, at the prevailing exchange rate of March 13, 2024, which will be communicated to all centers.

"The deadline for payments and submission of proof of payments, along with examination entries for the June examinations, is March 20, 2024. It's important to note that the examination fees remain the same as last year, with no changes in the amounts."

Source - pindula

Must Read

Zimbabwe to use gold to back its currency

11 mins ago | 1 Views

Minister Richard Moyo in hot soup over Sharona-gate land scandal

19 mins ago | 35 Views

Beitbridge 'thieving' cops on the run

22 mins ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe HIV prevention and accountability report launched

1 hr ago | 68 Views

UK High Court order rattles Zimbabwe govt

1 hr ago | 314 Views

Masisi allays fears over Zimbabwe IDs usage at border posts

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zimbabweans vote for personalities

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Chamisa's 'blue ocean movement' picks up pace

2 hrs ago | 608 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in UAE

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

An open letter to Nero

13 hrs ago | 1526 Views

Fighting cholera begins with you

13 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe can kiss salvation goodbye!

13 hrs ago | 731 Views

Will stand by Biti, Welshman Ncube

13 hrs ago | 2232 Views

Chamisa Praise and Worship' political circus

14 hrs ago | 928 Views

Tshabangu facing the axe

14 hrs ago | 3942 Views

Zec hit with over 100 lawsuits

15 hrs ago | 808 Views

Chivayo frets over Zacc probe

15 hrs ago | 642 Views

Gweru to revive Go Beer Breweries

15 hrs ago | 161 Views

Man kidnapped over wife's sins

15 hrs ago | 665 Views

Another plan to rescue Zimdollar

15 hrs ago | 742 Views

Mnangagwa govt is getting crazier

15 hrs ago | 521 Views

Man goes after wife's niece

15 hrs ago | 559 Views

Polygamist demands conjugal rights

15 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zimbabwe govt mass evictions raise dust

15 hrs ago | 716 Views

US to review SA relations following ICJ case against Israel

10 Feb 2024 at 13:46hrs | 2884 Views

Zimbabwe PSL season kickoff delayed

10 Feb 2024 at 13:37hrs | 489 Views

3 vehicles stolen in Gauteng intercepted at Beitbridge border post

10 Feb 2024 at 10:28hrs | 1568 Views

Shamva man jailed 19 years for killing friend over missing lager pint

10 Feb 2024 at 07:53hrs | 949 Views

Man dies in a crocodile infested river

10 Feb 2024 at 06:54hrs | 1980 Views

Mthwakazi vehicle disappears from Zimbabwe police station

10 Feb 2024 at 06:30hrs | 1670 Views

Charumbira's election under objection

10 Feb 2024 at 06:30hrs | 1772 Views

Zimbabwe, Botswana reaffirm no passports deal

10 Feb 2024 at 06:30hrs | 986 Views

POSB rolls-out ATMS

10 Feb 2024 at 06:29hrs | 683 Views

BCC shuts down 5th Avenue marketplace

10 Feb 2024 at 06:29hrs | 673 Views

ZEC cleans up voters' roll

10 Feb 2024 at 06:29hrs | 312 Views

Zanu-PF condemns Zimbabwe arms embargo extension

10 Feb 2024 at 06:28hrs | 295 Views

Teenage Hadebe signs for Turkish side Konyaspor

09 Feb 2024 at 18:52hrs | 506 Views

Sprouting Gweru suburbs are cholera hotspots

09 Feb 2024 at 18:46hrs | 275 Views

Vehicle Examination Department examiners arrested for corruption

09 Feb 2024 at 18:45hrs | 1169 Views

9 year old boy 'hangs self' over missing socks

09 Feb 2024 at 14:31hrs | 941 Views

CCC in uncertain waters

09 Feb 2024 at 10:02hrs | 2273 Views

Lack of strategy in Zimbabwe opposition politics

09 Feb 2024 at 10:02hrs | 618 Views

Deputy PG implicated in gold mine scandal

09 Feb 2024 at 10:01hrs | 1144 Views

TelOne mulls decommissioning copper cable infrastructure

09 Feb 2024 at 10:01hrs | 448 Views

Zimbabwe licences US$9,7 billion investments

09 Feb 2024 at 10:01hrs | 436 Views

Gold panning threatens Inyankuni pipeline

09 Feb 2024 at 10:00hrs | 349 Views

Tshabangu now a Senator

09 Feb 2024 at 09:39hrs | 4841 Views

Chamisa gets backing from veteran activists

09 Feb 2024 at 09:38hrs | 2734 Views

Teachers shun Sizalendaba School

09 Feb 2024 at 09:37hrs | 580 Views