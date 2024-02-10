Zimsec announces 2024 exam fees

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has unveiled the examination fees for the 2024 Ordinary and Advanced Level exams. The government will subsidize 55 percent of the total cost for students in public schools, covering up to seven O-level subjects and four A-level subjects, including Communication Skills. The remaining 45 percent of the fees will be the responsibility of students in public schools.Ms. Zipora Muzenda, Director of Finance at ZIMSEC, stated:"In light of the approval of the 2024 Ordinary and Advanced Level examination fees, it is important to note that the Government will subsidize the examination fees for candidates in public schools, local authority schools, and mission schools. All candidates in private schools and colleges, including private candidates in public schools, will be required to pay the full cost of examination fees. In 2024, the full cost of Ordinary and Advanced Level examinations will be US$24 and US$48 per subject, respectively. Therefore, candidates in public schools will contribute 45 percent of the examination fees per subject, while the Government will cover the remaining 55 percent."Additional fees for practical subjects and late entries are applicable."If students wish to take more subjects than those covered by the subsidy, they will need to pay the full fees for those additional subjects. After the subsidy, O-level candidates in public schools will pay USD$11 per subject. However, candidates in private schools and colleges will be charged US$24 per subject, and those outside the country will pay US$56. Additional fees of US$11 apply for practical subjects for candidates in public schools, while those in private schools and colleges will pay US$24."Changing a subject previously registered for incurs an additional fee of US$11 for O-levels. Adding a new subject results in a fine of US$29. Late entries will attract a fee of US$48 per subject. Additional fees of US$48 are applicable for subjects such as Physical Education, Building Technology and Design, Food Technology and Design, Home Management and Design, and Theatre Arts. A penalty of US$100 will be imposed for late entry submissions."For Advanced Level practical subjects, additional fees of US$96 apply for Theatre Arts, Food Technology and Design, Home Management and Design, Physical Education, Sports and Mass Displays, and Sports Science and Technology. The penalty for late submission of entries is US$150. It's worth noting that individual candidates are not permitted to make direct deposits into the ZIMSEC account."Parents and guardians wishing to pay examination fees in the local currency can do so at their respective centers during the specified payment periods. For the June 2024 examination fee payment in Zimbabwean dollars, the payment period is from March 13 to March 20, 2024, at the prevailing exchange rate of March 13, 2024, which will be communicated to all centers."The deadline for payments and submission of proof of payments, along with examination entries for the June examinations, is March 20, 2024. It's important to note that the examination fees remain the same as last year, with no changes in the amounts."