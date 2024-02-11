Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Two-thirds majority won't be abused'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF chief whip Pupurai Togarepi says the ruling party will not use its two-thirds majority in the National Assembly to conduct a constitutional coup through extensive changes to existing laws and pass new legislation to further tighten the party's stranglehold on power.

Following the weekend controversial by-elections caused by Citizens' Coalition for Change imposter secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu, who recalled opposition MPs from Parliament, Zanu-PF swept all six seats under contest, albeit amid serious voter apathy, to clinch a two-thirds majority in the lower House.

The by-elections were conducted in Chegutu West, Goromonzi South, Mkoba North, Pelandaba-Tshabalala, Seke, and Zvimba East.

Although Zanu-PF will be limited by numbers in the Senate for an outright two-thirds majority needed to amend the constitution, the party with majority control in Parliament can still amend existing laws and pass new bills.

Under the same circumstances during the last Parliament, Zanu-PF used its two-thirds majority in the lower House to pass draconian legislation such as the Patriotic Bill, Cyber Security and Data Protection Bill, and the Private Voluntary Organisation
Bill that Mnangagwa later did not assent to after intense diplomatic pressure.

In an interview with The NewsHawks, Togarepi, who is also the Zanu-PF MP for Chivi South, said his party will not push to change laws or formulate new ones solely to stay in power, but will do things in the interests of people first.

"We will not use our majority to change laws for the sake of it. There hasn't been an indication from our leaders or Parliament of such intentions," said Togarepi.

"When we contest in any election the primary objective for Zanu-PF is to represent the people of Zimbabwe, to give leadership as well as protecting the founding principles of our revolution. More MPs for us means representing more people and their aspirations."

He added that besides the idea of formulating laws that are targeted at maintaining power, Zanu-PF MPs will be alive to the need to play the legislative role which is among the three key functions including providing oversight over government and debating key national issues.

Source - newshawks

Must Read

Zimbabwe gets more free fertilizer from Russia

41 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe's economy grew faster than South Africa's since the ANC took over

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Mutodi pushes Zimbabwe MPs' visit to US to lobby sanctions removal

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Family dismisses police account of armed robbery suspect's killing

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Church sets inaugural food security indaba

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns CCC MPs who intend to resign en masse

1 hr ago | 421 Views

JZ Moyo's son laments Zimbabwe govt 'betrayal'

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Bulawayo targets private companies for tar-making plant

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Nkomo fumes over PVO Bill

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Court defers ruling on Sikhala

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Police 'ignores' wanted Zanu-PF activists

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

CCC Bulawayo councillors disregard recall, attend Chamisa event

2 hrs ago | 366 Views

Coltart demands action on sewers

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zapu leader calls out Charumbira's Gukurahundi genocide denial

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Mnangagwa's gamble faces legal hurdles

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zanu-PF has no two-thirds majority

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zanu-PF MPs shower praises on Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zanu-PF legislators glorify Zec

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Curious case of Sikhala's conviction

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe rural teachers declare poverty, strike

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Tshabangu inflicted damage

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

CBZ opens Johannesburg office

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Nelson Chamisa's CCC resignation

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

How Mzila's family suffered during Gukurahundi genocide

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Mtukudzi tried to avoid Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Excited by the killings: How The Chronicle covered the Gukurahundi genocide

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Traders reject Zimdollar

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Top Zimbabwe army generals fired over housing corruption

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

Matebeleland demands truth on Gukurahundi not this Mnangagwa charade

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Money fuels CCC brutal infighting

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

MASVINGO LAND EVICTIONS: Ibhetshu likaZulu steps in

3 hrs ago | 328 Views

FULL TEXT: Ibhetshu likaZulu statement on Gukurahundi healing process

4 hrs ago | 216 Views

The ambiguous essence of Valentine's day

5 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zimbabwe to use gold to back its currency

5 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Minister Richard Moyo in hot soup over Sharona-gate land scandal

5 hrs ago | 840 Views

Beitbridge 'thieving' cops on the run

5 hrs ago | 403 Views

Zimbabwe HIV prevention and accountability report launched

6 hrs ago | 145 Views

UK High Court order rattles Zimbabwe govt

6 hrs ago | 1173 Views

Masisi allays fears over Zimbabwe IDs usage at border posts

6 hrs ago | 718 Views

Zimsec announces 2024 exam fees

7 hrs ago | 575 Views

Zimbabweans vote for personalities

7 hrs ago | 248 Views

Chamisa's 'blue ocean movement' picks up pace

7 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in UAE

7 hrs ago | 246 Views

An open letter to Nero

18 hrs ago | 1791 Views

Fighting cholera begins with you

18 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe can kiss salvation goodbye!

18 hrs ago | 867 Views

Will stand by Biti, Welshman Ncube

18 hrs ago | 2584 Views

Chamisa Praise and Worship' political circus

19 hrs ago | 996 Views

Tshabangu facing the axe

19 hrs ago | 4723 Views