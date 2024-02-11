'Two-thirds majority won't be abused'

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF chief whip Pupurai Togarepi says the ruling party will not use its two-thirds majority in the National Assembly to conduct a constitutional coup through extensive changes to existing laws and pass new legislation to further tighten the party's stranglehold on power.Following the weekend controversial by-elections caused by Citizens' Coalition for Change imposter secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu, who recalled opposition MPs from Parliament, Zanu-PF swept all six seats under contest, albeit amid serious voter apathy, to clinch a two-thirds majority in the lower House.The by-elections were conducted in Chegutu West, Goromonzi South, Mkoba North, Pelandaba-Tshabalala, Seke, and Zvimba East.Although Zanu-PF will be limited by numbers in the Senate for an outright two-thirds majority needed to amend the constitution, the party with majority control in Parliament can still amend existing laws and pass new bills.Under the same circumstances during the last Parliament, Zanu-PF used its two-thirds majority in the lower House to pass draconian legislation such as the Patriotic Bill, Cyber Security and Data Protection Bill, and the Private Voluntary OrganisationBill that Mnangagwa later did not assent to after intense diplomatic pressure.In an interview with The NewsHawks, Togarepi, who is also the Zanu-PF MP for Chivi South, said his party will not push to change laws or formulate new ones solely to stay in power, but will do things in the interests of people first."We will not use our majority to change laws for the sake of it. There hasn't been an indication from our leaders or Parliament of such intentions," said Togarepi."When we contest in any election the primary objective for Zanu-PF is to represent the people of Zimbabwe, to give leadership as well as protecting the founding principles of our revolution. More MPs for us means representing more people and their aspirations."He added that besides the idea of formulating laws that are targeted at maintaining power, Zanu-PF MPs will be alive to the need to play the legislative role which is among the three key functions including providing oversight over government and debating key national issues.