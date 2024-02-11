Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

CBZ opens Johannesburg office

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
CBZ Bank Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the diversified and listed financial services group CBZ Holdings (CBZH), has opened a new office in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa.

CBZH provides a wide range of financial services through various subsidiaries including banking, insurance, investments, asset management, wealth management, securities trading, property investments, agro-business finance, mortgages and retail finance.

Its subsidiaries are CBZ Bank, CBZ Capital, Datavest, CBZ Life, Risk Advisory Services, CBZ Insurance and Fred Sphere Finance.

CBZH is listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange. It has also established an offshore investment arm based in Mauritius as part of its regionalisation strategy.

The group has divided its business portfolio into four main clusters to ensure complementary businesses are grouped and their synergies exploited.

The four key business clusters are banking, investments, insurance and agriculture.

As a result, significant synergies have been unlocked both within each cluster of businesses and among the clusters themselves.

These synergies and efficiencies have been further enhanced by the CBZ group's digital strategy, which has seen significant investment in computer systems and connectivity throughout the group.

In addition, several client-facing platforms have been developed and launched, which have further improved business efficiency. It has also established an offshore asset management business as part of its strategy to expand into the region.

Consequently, this has created a one-stop shopping experience for financial services. The company has a vast branch network across Zimbabwe and offers its products and services through various digital platforms.

These platforms include CBZ internet banking, POS Machines and the company's award-winning App CBZ Touch. CBZ Touch, in particular, is an integrated app where banking, insurance and wealth management converge and transform financial services into a lifestyle.

CBZH says it is driven by a commitment to serve the broader interests of communities at large. It plays a prominent and catalytic role in furthering the country's socio-economic policies and development.

In its official profile, the bank adds that it seeks to play a role in transforming the Zimbabwean economy by encouraging economic participation of entrepreneurial businesses.

The group is currently pursuing an aggressive consolidation strategy and expanding into the region.

CBZH and First Mutual Holdings Limited (FMHL) have entered into a merger, with CBZ acquiring

a 36% stake in FMHL. This merger marks a significant milestone between the bank and insurance company, as banking and insurance are closely intertwined.

A proposal to merge six financial institutions into three big ones is also being considered in a different consolidation process from the CBZ Holdings, ZB Financial Holdings, FMHL and First Mutual Properties merger.

Government, in collaboration with local and international bankers, is working on an ambitious project to create the biggest financial services company in the country, with an asset base of over US$2.5 billion.

It will have five major divisions: banking, insurance, investment, property and agriculture.

The new mergers being considered, according to a government advisory, involve a merger of FBC Holdings Limited, in which the National Social Security Authority (Nssa) is the single largest shareholder and National Building Society (NBS), in which Nssa is the only shareholder.

Source - newshawks

Must Read

Zimbabwe gets more free fertilizer from Russia

41 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe's economy grew faster than South Africa's since the ANC took over

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Mutodi pushes Zimbabwe MPs' visit to US to lobby sanctions removal

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Family dismisses police account of armed robbery suspect's killing

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Church sets inaugural food security indaba

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns CCC MPs who intend to resign en masse

1 hr ago | 421 Views

JZ Moyo's son laments Zimbabwe govt 'betrayal'

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Bulawayo targets private companies for tar-making plant

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Nkomo fumes over PVO Bill

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Court defers ruling on Sikhala

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Police 'ignores' wanted Zanu-PF activists

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

CCC Bulawayo councillors disregard recall, attend Chamisa event

2 hrs ago | 366 Views

Coltart demands action on sewers

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zapu leader calls out Charumbira's Gukurahundi genocide denial

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Mnangagwa's gamble faces legal hurdles

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zanu-PF has no two-thirds majority

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zanu-PF MPs shower praises on Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zanu-PF legislators glorify Zec

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Curious case of Sikhala's conviction

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe rural teachers declare poverty, strike

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Tshabangu inflicted damage

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Nelson Chamisa's CCC resignation

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

How Mzila's family suffered during Gukurahundi genocide

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Mtukudzi tried to avoid Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Excited by the killings: How The Chronicle covered the Gukurahundi genocide

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Traders reject Zimdollar

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

'Two-thirds majority won't be abused'

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Top Zimbabwe army generals fired over housing corruption

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

Matebeleland demands truth on Gukurahundi not this Mnangagwa charade

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Money fuels CCC brutal infighting

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

MASVINGO LAND EVICTIONS: Ibhetshu likaZulu steps in

3 hrs ago | 328 Views

FULL TEXT: Ibhetshu likaZulu statement on Gukurahundi healing process

4 hrs ago | 216 Views

The ambiguous essence of Valentine's day

5 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zimbabwe to use gold to back its currency

5 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Minister Richard Moyo in hot soup over Sharona-gate land scandal

5 hrs ago | 840 Views

Beitbridge 'thieving' cops on the run

5 hrs ago | 403 Views

Zimbabwe HIV prevention and accountability report launched

6 hrs ago | 145 Views

UK High Court order rattles Zimbabwe govt

6 hrs ago | 1173 Views

Masisi allays fears over Zimbabwe IDs usage at border posts

6 hrs ago | 718 Views

Zimsec announces 2024 exam fees

7 hrs ago | 575 Views

Zimbabweans vote for personalities

7 hrs ago | 248 Views

Chamisa's 'blue ocean movement' picks up pace

7 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in UAE

7 hrs ago | 246 Views

An open letter to Nero

18 hrs ago | 1791 Views

Fighting cholera begins with you

18 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe can kiss salvation goodbye!

18 hrs ago | 867 Views

Will stand by Biti, Welshman Ncube

18 hrs ago | 2584 Views

Chamisa Praise and Worship' political circus

19 hrs ago | 996 Views

Tshabangu facing the axe

19 hrs ago | 4723 Views