Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Curious case of Sikhala's conviction

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
EIGHT days after serving a 595day pre-trial detention at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison, veteran opposition politician Job Sikhala was earlier this week convicted of publishing falsehoods, a charge which practically ceased to exist a long time ago.
He becomes the second person to be convicted for committing this phantom offence in a year.

Sikhala was arrested and separately charged of communicating or publishing false statements with journalist Hopewell Chin'ono and the then spokesperson of MDC-Alliance, Fadzayi Mahere for posting on social media that police officers had killed a baby during their heavyhanded enforcement of Covid-19 restrictions.

Chin'ono was acquitted of the charge while Mahere was convicted.

The judge who acquitted Chin'ono said there was no such offence as publishing falsehoods.

Paragraph 4 of the order read , "It is declared that section 31 (A) (iii) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform ) Act Chapter [9:23] is no longer part of Zimbabwean law.

"It is further declared that there is no offence called publishing or communicating false statements prejudicial to the State under Zimbabwean Law," read the order.

In light of Chin'ono's judgment from a higher court, Mahere's appeal against the conviction will be heard on 28 February 2024 while Sikhala awaits sentencing.

At the peak of Covid-19 restrictions, police officers forcefully dispersed people at an illegal bus termini in Harare and, in the process, hit a child who was strapped to her mother's back. People in the video could be heard saying the child had died.

The trio posted on their social media accounts that the child had died and were apprehended by police for doing so.

While the conviction was expected, with the way the judiciary has been at the centre of persecution of dissenting voices, Chin'ono and Mahere criticised the conviction.

In a post on X, Mahere said the conviction was unfortunate.

"Tragic outcome this," she posted.

Chin'ono, on the other hand said, the judiciary had become shameless.

"Job Sikhala has been convicted today using a law that does not exist. See below a High Court ruling that clearly stated that such a law doesn't exist in our constitution. However, because the Zimbabwean judiciary is captured and pliant to politicians, they violate their own constitution and laws! Where in the world does a lower court override a higher court on a ruling? This is continued political persecution of Job Sikhala comically using laws that don't exist! This is shameful!!!!," he posted.

This is Sikhala's second conviction since he became a politician. The third one, for obstruction of justice, was overturned by the High Court.

Source - newshawks

Must Read

Zimbabwe gets more free fertilizer from Russia

44 mins ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe's economy grew faster than South Africa's since the ANC took over

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Mutodi pushes Zimbabwe MPs' visit to US to lobby sanctions removal

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Family dismisses police account of armed robbery suspect's killing

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Church sets inaugural food security indaba

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns CCC MPs who intend to resign en masse

2 hrs ago | 446 Views

JZ Moyo's son laments Zimbabwe govt 'betrayal'

2 hrs ago | 253 Views

Bulawayo targets private companies for tar-making plant

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Nkomo fumes over PVO Bill

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Court defers ruling on Sikhala

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Police 'ignores' wanted Zanu-PF activists

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

CCC Bulawayo councillors disregard recall, attend Chamisa event

2 hrs ago | 377 Views

Coltart demands action on sewers

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zapu leader calls out Charumbira's Gukurahundi genocide denial

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mnangagwa's gamble faces legal hurdles

2 hrs ago | 288 Views

Zanu-PF has no two-thirds majority

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Zanu-PF MPs shower praises on Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zanu-PF legislators glorify Zec

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe rural teachers declare poverty, strike

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Tshabangu inflicted damage

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

CBZ opens Johannesburg office

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Nelson Chamisa's CCC resignation

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

How Mzila's family suffered during Gukurahundi genocide

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mtukudzi tried to avoid Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Excited by the killings: How The Chronicle covered the Gukurahundi genocide

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Traders reject Zimdollar

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

'Two-thirds majority won't be abused'

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Top Zimbabwe army generals fired over housing corruption

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Matebeleland demands truth on Gukurahundi not this Mnangagwa charade

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Money fuels CCC brutal infighting

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

MASVINGO LAND EVICTIONS: Ibhetshu likaZulu steps in

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

FULL TEXT: Ibhetshu likaZulu statement on Gukurahundi healing process

5 hrs ago | 216 Views

The ambiguous essence of Valentine's day

5 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zimbabwe to use gold to back its currency

5 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Minister Richard Moyo in hot soup over Sharona-gate land scandal

5 hrs ago | 842 Views

Beitbridge 'thieving' cops on the run

5 hrs ago | 404 Views

Zimbabwe HIV prevention and accountability report launched

6 hrs ago | 145 Views

UK High Court order rattles Zimbabwe govt

6 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Masisi allays fears over Zimbabwe IDs usage at border posts

6 hrs ago | 720 Views

Zimsec announces 2024 exam fees

7 hrs ago | 575 Views

Zimbabweans vote for personalities

7 hrs ago | 248 Views

Chamisa's 'blue ocean movement' picks up pace

7 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in UAE

7 hrs ago | 246 Views

An open letter to Nero

18 hrs ago | 1792 Views

Fighting cholera begins with you

18 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe can kiss salvation goodbye!

18 hrs ago | 868 Views

Will stand by Biti, Welshman Ncube

18 hrs ago | 2584 Views

Chamisa Praise and Worship' political circus

19 hrs ago | 997 Views

Tshabangu facing the axe

19 hrs ago | 4725 Views