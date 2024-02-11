Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF has no two-thirds majority

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF does not and cannot have two-thirds.

Contrary to popular perceptions, the ruling Zanu-PF party does not and cannot have two-thirds majority in Parliament necessary to pass a constitutional bill on its own, local academic Dr Phillan Zamchiya says. "In Zimbabwe a Parliament consists of the Senate and the National Assembly. I have noticed that when pundits talk of Parliament, they tend to colloquially refer to the National Assembly and thus far and no further," he said.

"For a constitutional bill to pass as expressed in section 328 (5) of the Constitution, it needs yes votes of two-thirds majority of the membership of each House of Parliament that is the National Assembly and the Senate."

Following the by elections held on 3 February 2024, the ruling party now has 190 seats (150 directly elected through first past the post, 33 proportional representation for women and seven youth quota) out of 280 seats in the National Assembly.

That translates to two thirds-majority only in one House of Assembly (Lower House and not Senate) and that is not enough to amend the constitution.

"This is because in the Senate, the other part of Parliament, Zanu-PF does not and cannot have two-thirds majority during the tenure of this Parliament," he said. "In the August 2023 general election, Zanu-PF got 33 out of 80 seats and will therefore need 21 seats to get a two thirds-majority in the Senate which is required to pass a constitutional amendment on its own."

He said Zanu-PF cannot have that two-thirds majority in the Senate because the proportional representatives are based on the 23-24 August 2023 general election outcome.

"Consequently, the opposition recalls cannot result in Zanu-PF getting two-thirds majority in Parliament necessary to pass a constitutional amendment on its own," he added.

"This is because the party that recalls simply fills the vacancy with its members. There are no by elections for that House.

"Zanu-PF will therefore need to persuade other members of the Senate for Parliament to be able to pass a constitutional bill. These Senate members are two representatives for people living with disabilities, the 18 traditional leaders and at least one Member of Parliament from the Citizens Coalition for Change."

He added: "Politically, this is feasible given the prevailing Plastic Politics from the decomposing opposition party and partisan politics of some traditional leaders. Add to that Zanu-PF's use of coercion, persuasion and patronage.

"However, it is not given and it is not a fact that Zanu-PF has two thirds majority in Parliament."

Source - newshawks

Must Read

Zimbabwe gets more free fertilizer from Russia

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe's economy grew faster than South Africa's since the ANC took over

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mutodi pushes Zimbabwe MPs' visit to US to lobby sanctions removal

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Family dismisses police account of armed robbery suspect's killing

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Church sets inaugural food security indaba

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns CCC MPs who intend to resign en masse

2 hrs ago | 643 Views

JZ Moyo's son laments Zimbabwe govt 'betrayal'

2 hrs ago | 309 Views

Bulawayo targets private companies for tar-making plant

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Nkomo fumes over PVO Bill

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Court defers ruling on Sikhala

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Police 'ignores' wanted Zanu-PF activists

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

CCC Bulawayo councillors disregard recall, attend Chamisa event

3 hrs ago | 438 Views

Coltart demands action on sewers

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zapu leader calls out Charumbira's Gukurahundi genocide denial

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Mnangagwa's gamble faces legal hurdles

3 hrs ago | 322 Views

Zanu-PF MPs shower praises on Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zanu-PF legislators glorify Zec

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Curious case of Sikhala's conviction

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe rural teachers declare poverty, strike

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Tshabangu inflicted damage

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

CBZ opens Johannesburg office

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Nelson Chamisa's CCC resignation

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

How Mzila's family suffered during Gukurahundi genocide

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mtukudzi tried to avoid Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Excited by the killings: How The Chronicle covered the Gukurahundi genocide

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Traders reject Zimdollar

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

'Two-thirds majority won't be abused'

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Top Zimbabwe army generals fired over housing corruption

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

Matebeleland demands truth on Gukurahundi not this Mnangagwa charade

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Money fuels CCC brutal infighting

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

MASVINGO LAND EVICTIONS: Ibhetshu likaZulu steps in

4 hrs ago | 341 Views

FULL TEXT: Ibhetshu likaZulu statement on Gukurahundi healing process

5 hrs ago | 219 Views

The ambiguous essence of Valentine's day

5 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zimbabwe to use gold to back its currency

5 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Minister Richard Moyo in hot soup over Sharona-gate land scandal

6 hrs ago | 881 Views

Beitbridge 'thieving' cops on the run

6 hrs ago | 408 Views

Zimbabwe HIV prevention and accountability report launched

6 hrs ago | 147 Views

UK High Court order rattles Zimbabwe govt

7 hrs ago | 1219 Views

Masisi allays fears over Zimbabwe IDs usage at border posts

7 hrs ago | 736 Views

Zimsec announces 2024 exam fees

7 hrs ago | 583 Views

Zimbabweans vote for personalities

7 hrs ago | 249 Views

Chamisa's 'blue ocean movement' picks up pace

7 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in UAE

8 hrs ago | 247 Views

An open letter to Nero

18 hrs ago | 1795 Views

Fighting cholera begins with you

18 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe can kiss salvation goodbye!

18 hrs ago | 872 Views

Will stand by Biti, Welshman Ncube

18 hrs ago | 2604 Views

Chamisa Praise and Worship' political circus

20 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Tshabangu facing the axe

20 hrs ago | 4765 Views