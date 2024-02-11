Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Court defers ruling on Sikhala

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Ruling on former Zengeza West MP Job Sikhala's  case of publishing falsehoods on social media has been deferred to February 15 .

This came out Monday when Sikhala and his lawyer Harrison Nkomo appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court for a pre-sentencing hearing.

Sikhala is accused of posting a Facebook message insinuating that a junior police officer struck and killed a baby with a baton stick in central Harare in 2021.

Sikhala is denying the charge, and his lawyer denied claims that the post tainted the image of the police force. Nkomo added that his client was being charged under a non-existent law.

The opposition politician, who has broken ranks with the Nelson Chamisa-led CCC and intimated on forming a broad consultative movement, was recently slapped with a two-year suspended jail sentence for inciting public violence.

Source - newsday

