Jonathan Moyo warns CCC MPs who intend to resign en masse

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Source - Byo24News

The former Minister of Information in Zimbabwe, Jonathan Moyo, has warned that if the Citizens Coalition For Change (CCC) legislatures and councillors decide to resign en-masse to force it will be unconstitutional.In a discussion on Twitter space titled, "What does the Constitution say after an MP resigns: Guest Prof JN Moyo" argued that the resignation and contesting for another party will be against the spirit of the constitution.Moyo highlighted The Constitution's section 129:1b and section 129:1k read together.Prof Moyo argued that "It cannot be that an MP resigns from Parliament to cause a vacancy for the same MP to seek to fill the same vacancy."He says that such a resignation defeats the legislative intent. He also cited section 129 which does not allow MPs to cross the floor. He says the idea of crossing the floor is not permissible and MPs who would have resigned can only participate in the next general election.Listen to Professor Moyo's argument below: