News / Local
Jonathan Moyo warns CCC MPs who intend to resign en masse
2 hrs ago | Views
Jason Ziyaphapha Moyo's son George Moyo
The former Minister of Information in Zimbabwe, Jonathan Moyo, has warned that if the Citizens Coalition For Change (CCC) legislatures and councillors decide to resign en-masse to force it will be unconstitutional.
In a discussion on Twitter space titled, "What does the Constitution say after an MP resigns: Guest Prof JN Moyo" argued that the resignation and contesting for another party will be against the spirit of the constitution.
Moyo highlighted The Constitution's section 129:1b and section 129:1k read together.
Prof Moyo argued that "It cannot be that an MP resigns from Parliament to cause a vacancy for the same MP to seek to fill the same vacancy."
He says that such a resignation defeats the legislative intent. He also cited section 129 which does not allow MPs to cross the floor. He says the idea of crossing the floor is not permissible and MPs who would have resigned can only participate in the next general election.
Listen to Professor Moyo's argument below:
In a discussion on Twitter space titled, "What does the Constitution say after an MP resigns: Guest Prof JN Moyo" argued that the resignation and contesting for another party will be against the spirit of the constitution.
Moyo highlighted The Constitution's section 129:1b and section 129:1k read together.
He says that such a resignation defeats the legislative intent. He also cited section 129 which does not allow MPs to cross the floor. He says the idea of crossing the floor is not permissible and MPs who would have resigned can only participate in the next general election.
Listen to Professor Moyo's argument below:
Source - Byo24News
Comments
Stand for sale upper rangemore stand on 497sqm corner stand
Reduced to go nkulumane 12 stand for sale on 200m2 corner stand
- greenlands esigodini main house 5 bedrooms, master with ensuite
Must Read