Biti, Ncube, Kore named CCC co-leaders

Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) named Welshman Ncube, Tendai Biti and Karenyi Kore as its co-leaders after Nelson Chamisa quit the party last month.Leadership will rotate every 90 days until the party holds Congress.Ncube as acting president for 90 days in a rotational interim leadership structure.The next acting president will be Tendai Biti and then Lynette Karenyi-Kore.The appointments, announced by party spokesman Jacob Mafume, are based on the outcome of the 2019 MDC Gweru Congress structures.Karenyi-Kore has also been announced the leader of the Opposition in Parliament.Chamisa quit recently citing infiltration of the party by impostors and saboteurs.This followed recalls of the party's elected MPs, senators, councillors and mayors by Secretary-General Sengezo Tshabangu.