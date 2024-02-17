Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

ZETDC in countrywide electricity disconnections

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Electricity and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has advised customers countrywide to pay outstanding bills or risk disconnection.

In a statement, ZETDC said clients who get disconnected face the inconvenience of paying reconnection fees and security deposits before they can access electricity.

"Disconnected clients are advised to settle their bills in full, pay a security deposit equivalent to 2 months average bill, as well as the reconnection fees as stipulated in the Electricity Act."

"ZETDC would like to thank its valued clients for their cooperation during this exercise as the company endeavours to offer the much desired service that its clients deserve," reads the statement.

Source - The Chronicle

