Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Remains of 21 people exhumed in city

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
Remains of 21 people were exhumed from a housing development project site in Bulawayo's Killarney suburb before they were reburied at the city's Luveve cemetery.

This was revealed in the latest Bulawayo City Council minutes on cemeteries and burial services.

However, mystery remains on the source of the human remains as the minutes were silent on the matter.

"The human remains were exhumed by the department of National Museums and Monument of Zimbabwe," read the minutes," the report only said.

Human remains have also been discovered in some parts of Matebeleland that bore the brunt of the Gukurahundi massacres in the 1980's.

In 2011, pupils playing football at the grounds of St Paul Secondary School stumbled on human bones sticking out of the ground.

The remains were re-buried without forensic investigations.

Villagers' still stumble on human remains to date, particularly during the rainy season.

In 2018, villagers discovered human remains scattered along the banks of Bhode River near Kezi business centre, and several skeletons were also dug out at the area on the instructions of Chief Nyangazonke.

However, the villagers were ordered to re-bury the remains without any forensic investigation to establish their identity and cause of death.

The remains were re-buried at the Kezi Rural Hospital graveyard.

According to the council minutes, Luveve Cemetery received bodies from outside the city among them from Victoria Falls, Umguza, Nkayi, Gwanda, Harare, Gutu and Insiza all which recorded 1 each.

On grave digging, the council said the programme was being hampered by the constant breakdown of its equipment.

"It's the hydraulic system, which was being attended to," the minutes read.

"A private grave digger from Aggregate Company was failing to accomplish its task of 100 graves since it started digging on December 2, 2023.

"The machine was characterised by constant breakdowns."

On cremations, the council noted that residents were still not comfortable with having the remains of their relatives cremated.

Only three bodies were recorded during the period under review.

The local authority has been trying to encourage residents to embrace cremations to save the available burial space, but there have been few takers due to mainly religious and traditional beliefs.

Council says the city is running out of burial space. Council once came up with a burial strategy comprising of three approaches to save space; digging up deep graves to allow for two or three burials, stopping the reservation of graves and asking owners of unused graves to sell them back to the council, and the reduction of cremation tariffs to less than half the price of a traditional burial.

Council has also suggested that people be buried at their rural homes.

The local authority once suggested forced cremations for children under the age of 12 years, but the idea was shot down after residents resisted it.

Source - Southern Eye

Comments

Plumtree for sale

Flat for sale


Must Read

FlyNamibia to launch direct flights to Victoria Falls

10 hrs ago | 221 Views

Charambas and Fishers of Men have struck again

10 hrs ago | 873 Views

Matobo District face water shortages

10 hrs ago | 178 Views

Minister flees due to marauding baboons.

10 hrs ago | 1329 Views

ZETDC in countrywide electricity disconnections

14 hrs ago | 805 Views

Which is which: Face symbol or party logo?

14 hrs ago | 977 Views

Zanu-PF clashes with CCC over foreign Election Observer Missions' recommendations

14 hrs ago | 896 Views

Police chief's interests in gold mine raise stink

14 hrs ago | 554 Views

Manica Diamond offers US$20,000 for Billiat

14 hrs ago | 964 Views

Mnangagwa wants to kill him, claims Mapfumo

14 hrs ago | 1318 Views

RBZ boss designate hits ground running

14 hrs ago | 728 Views

ZBC boss in trouble amid salaries war

14 hrs ago | 307 Views

War vets leader pushes for reburials

14 hrs ago | 217 Views

Bulawayo City Council demands 80% of rates in forex

14 hrs ago | 123 Views

Intraparty strife engulfs CCC

14 hrs ago | 363 Views

Mnangagwa to headline Mugabe Day celebrations

15 hrs ago | 207 Views

Bulawayo set for major transformation

15 hrs ago | 155 Views

Luveve Road rehab nears completion

15 hrs ago | 156 Views

Kaindu gets licence

15 hrs ago | 125 Views

Major shake-up at Deeds Office

15 hrs ago | 293 Views

5 siblings up for armed robbery

15 hrs ago | 209 Views

Gospel artists pen tribute songs for late Mother General Mabhiza

17 Feb 2024 at 19:49hrs | 574 Views

Reprieve for Masvingo illegal settlers

17 Feb 2024 at 17:58hrs | 766 Views

Diasporan intervenes in Mzilikazi water crisis

17 Feb 2024 at 17:57hrs | 729 Views

Man assaults nephew, locks him in freezer

17 Feb 2024 at 17:57hrs | 797 Views

'Welshman Ncube, Biti have now become merchants of chaos'

17 Feb 2024 at 16:30hrs | 3018 Views

Zimbabwe to register political parties

17 Feb 2024 at 14:39hrs | 2520 Views

Biti, Ncube, Kore named CCC co-leaders

17 Feb 2024 at 14:32hrs | 1969 Views

King Shaddy keeps his fingers crossed over 'Machira Chete'

17 Feb 2024 at 12:06hrs | 520 Views

Charamba, Jah Signal dispute sparks a debate

17 Feb 2024 at 11:37hrs | 267 Views

Jah Signal apologises to Charambas

17 Feb 2024 at 08:39hrs | 827 Views

4 women jailed 9 months for assaulting 'hubby snatcher'

17 Feb 2024 at 08:38hrs | 695 Views

Zimbabwe declares polio outbreak, rolling out vaccination program

17 Feb 2024 at 08:37hrs | 371 Views

Ex-minister's wife in fuel scandal

17 Feb 2024 at 08:36hrs | 900 Views

BCC orders vendors to vacate 5th Avenue by tomorrow

17 Feb 2024 at 08:36hrs | 449 Views

Chivayo says he can't help everybody

17 Feb 2024 at 08:36hrs | 715 Views

Caps United join Billiat race

17 Feb 2024 at 08:35hrs | 415 Views

Businessman threatens to shoot client

16 Feb 2024 at 18:59hrs | 1515 Views

Hospital worker commits suicide

16 Feb 2024 at 18:58hrs | 2265 Views

Government to construct more small earth dams

16 Feb 2024 at 17:17hrs | 490 Views

Sikhala acquitted

16 Feb 2024 at 15:37hrs | 1525 Views

ZNA Colonel hits employee with hammer in salary dispute

16 Feb 2024 at 15:26hrs | 2523 Views

Rats eat man's savings

16 Feb 2024 at 15:25hrs | 1951 Views

Bosso executive members 'no longer feel safe'

16 Feb 2024 at 15:24hrs | 827 Views

Family dumps decomposing corpse at killer's home, demands 55 head of cattle before burial

16 Feb 2024 at 15:24hrs | 1353 Views

4 children suffocate to death during child play

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 559 Views

Man appears in court for killing rival suitor

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 414 Views

Mnangagwa flies to Ethiopia

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 224 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation rate at 747%'

16 Feb 2024 at 15:22hrs | 195 Views