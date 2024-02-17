Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Minister flees due to marauding baboons.

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
Matebeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister Evelyn Ndlovu says she has been forced to vacate her house in Gwanda town because of marauding baboons.

Ndlovu said troops of baboons are giving residents of Gwanda sleepless nights as they invade communities in search of food and water. Ndlovu said the Matebeleland South capital has been recording a number of cases related to human-wildlife conflicts.

"Wild animals are destroying people's crops, killing people and cattle which is not a good thing," she said.

Ndlovu called on the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority to find a lasting solution to save lives and property.

"This needs to be addressed because we have had baboons coming into the homesteads in Gwanda," she said,

"l myself left my house in Gwanda because l cannot stay there due to the fact that there is no peace.

"Winter crops have been destroyed and l think electric fences should be put up to keep the wild animals away."

Loss of habitat is driving wild animals into communities in search of food, resulting in human wildlife conflicts.

The wild animals, especially elephants, have killed people and left a lot of destruction.

Source - Southern Eye

Comments

Plumtree for sale

Flat for sale


Must Read

FlyNamibia to launch direct flights to Victoria Falls

10 hrs ago | 221 Views

Charambas and Fishers of Men have struck again

10 hrs ago | 873 Views

Matobo District face water shortages

10 hrs ago | 178 Views

Remains of 21 people exhumed in city

10 hrs ago | 914 Views

ZETDC in countrywide electricity disconnections

14 hrs ago | 805 Views

Which is which: Face symbol or party logo?

14 hrs ago | 977 Views

Zanu-PF clashes with CCC over foreign Election Observer Missions' recommendations

14 hrs ago | 896 Views

Police chief's interests in gold mine raise stink

14 hrs ago | 554 Views

Manica Diamond offers US$20,000 for Billiat

14 hrs ago | 964 Views

Mnangagwa wants to kill him, claims Mapfumo

14 hrs ago | 1318 Views

RBZ boss designate hits ground running

14 hrs ago | 728 Views

ZBC boss in trouble amid salaries war

14 hrs ago | 307 Views

War vets leader pushes for reburials

14 hrs ago | 217 Views

Bulawayo City Council demands 80% of rates in forex

14 hrs ago | 123 Views

Intraparty strife engulfs CCC

14 hrs ago | 363 Views

Mnangagwa to headline Mugabe Day celebrations

15 hrs ago | 207 Views

Bulawayo set for major transformation

15 hrs ago | 155 Views

Luveve Road rehab nears completion

15 hrs ago | 156 Views

Kaindu gets licence

15 hrs ago | 125 Views

Major shake-up at Deeds Office

15 hrs ago | 293 Views

5 siblings up for armed robbery

15 hrs ago | 209 Views

Gospel artists pen tribute songs for late Mother General Mabhiza

17 Feb 2024 at 19:49hrs | 574 Views

Reprieve for Masvingo illegal settlers

17 Feb 2024 at 17:58hrs | 766 Views

Diasporan intervenes in Mzilikazi water crisis

17 Feb 2024 at 17:57hrs | 729 Views

Man assaults nephew, locks him in freezer

17 Feb 2024 at 17:57hrs | 797 Views

'Welshman Ncube, Biti have now become merchants of chaos'

17 Feb 2024 at 16:30hrs | 3018 Views

Zimbabwe to register political parties

17 Feb 2024 at 14:39hrs | 2520 Views

Biti, Ncube, Kore named CCC co-leaders

17 Feb 2024 at 14:32hrs | 1969 Views

King Shaddy keeps his fingers crossed over 'Machira Chete'

17 Feb 2024 at 12:06hrs | 520 Views

Charamba, Jah Signal dispute sparks a debate

17 Feb 2024 at 11:37hrs | 267 Views

Jah Signal apologises to Charambas

17 Feb 2024 at 08:39hrs | 827 Views

4 women jailed 9 months for assaulting 'hubby snatcher'

17 Feb 2024 at 08:38hrs | 695 Views

Zimbabwe declares polio outbreak, rolling out vaccination program

17 Feb 2024 at 08:37hrs | 371 Views

Ex-minister's wife in fuel scandal

17 Feb 2024 at 08:36hrs | 900 Views

BCC orders vendors to vacate 5th Avenue by tomorrow

17 Feb 2024 at 08:36hrs | 449 Views

Chivayo says he can't help everybody

17 Feb 2024 at 08:36hrs | 715 Views

Caps United join Billiat race

17 Feb 2024 at 08:35hrs | 415 Views

Businessman threatens to shoot client

16 Feb 2024 at 18:59hrs | 1515 Views

Hospital worker commits suicide

16 Feb 2024 at 18:58hrs | 2265 Views

Government to construct more small earth dams

16 Feb 2024 at 17:17hrs | 490 Views

Sikhala acquitted

16 Feb 2024 at 15:37hrs | 1525 Views

ZNA Colonel hits employee with hammer in salary dispute

16 Feb 2024 at 15:26hrs | 2523 Views

Rats eat man's savings

16 Feb 2024 at 15:25hrs | 1951 Views

Bosso executive members 'no longer feel safe'

16 Feb 2024 at 15:24hrs | 827 Views

Family dumps decomposing corpse at killer's home, demands 55 head of cattle before burial

16 Feb 2024 at 15:24hrs | 1353 Views

4 children suffocate to death during child play

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 559 Views

Man appears in court for killing rival suitor

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 414 Views

Mnangagwa flies to Ethiopia

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 224 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation rate at 747%'

16 Feb 2024 at 15:22hrs | 195 Views