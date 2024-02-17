Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Charambas and Fishers of Men have struck again

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
Mutare-based musician and businessman, Brian Samaita has become the latest artist to have his song removed from YouTube.

His song, 'Tauya Kuzomutenda,' was taken down following a copyright infringement claim by the Charambas and Fishers of Men.

"We received a copyright removal request for your video. Based on applicable copyright law, we removed your video from YouTube: Video title: Brian Samaita Tauya kuzomutenda Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=TU1 vh3v-Ttw Content used: Tauya Kuzomutenda Content found during: 0:00:44 -0:02:23 Removal request issued by: The Charambas and Fishers of Men," reads part of the message.

The removal of Brian Samaita's song from YouTube has triggered a wave of reactions on social media. A number of social media users are in support of Pastor Charles Charamba and his wife's Olivia decision to lay copyright claims against those who has been sampling and remixing their music without their permission.

Meanwhile, this comes a couple of days after Jah Signal's songs were removed from YouTube.

Jah Signal's two songs Shinga Muroora and Tengai Mafuta were pulled down from YouTube after the Charambas and Fishers of Men laid a copyright infringement violation claim against him.

Source - newsreport

Comments

Plumtree for sale

Flat for sale


Must Read

FlyNamibia to launch direct flights to Victoria Falls

9 hrs ago | 212 Views

Matobo District face water shortages

9 hrs ago | 175 Views

Minister flees due to marauding baboons.

9 hrs ago | 1293 Views

Remains of 21 people exhumed in city

9 hrs ago | 890 Views

ZETDC in countrywide electricity disconnections

13 hrs ago | 800 Views

Which is which: Face symbol or party logo?

13 hrs ago | 965 Views

Zanu-PF clashes with CCC over foreign Election Observer Missions' recommendations

14 hrs ago | 886 Views

Police chief's interests in gold mine raise stink

14 hrs ago | 550 Views

Manica Diamond offers US$20,000 for Billiat

14 hrs ago | 959 Views

Mnangagwa wants to kill him, claims Mapfumo

14 hrs ago | 1305 Views

RBZ boss designate hits ground running

14 hrs ago | 725 Views

ZBC boss in trouble amid salaries war

14 hrs ago | 306 Views

War vets leader pushes for reburials

14 hrs ago | 216 Views

Bulawayo City Council demands 80% of rates in forex

14 hrs ago | 123 Views

Intraparty strife engulfs CCC

14 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mnangagwa to headline Mugabe Day celebrations

14 hrs ago | 206 Views

Bulawayo set for major transformation

14 hrs ago | 155 Views

Luveve Road rehab nears completion

14 hrs ago | 156 Views

Kaindu gets licence

14 hrs ago | 125 Views

Major shake-up at Deeds Office

14 hrs ago | 292 Views

5 siblings up for armed robbery

14 hrs ago | 204 Views

Gospel artists pen tribute songs for late Mother General Mabhiza

17 Feb 2024 at 19:49hrs | 573 Views

Reprieve for Masvingo illegal settlers

17 Feb 2024 at 17:58hrs | 764 Views

Diasporan intervenes in Mzilikazi water crisis

17 Feb 2024 at 17:57hrs | 728 Views

Man assaults nephew, locks him in freezer

17 Feb 2024 at 17:57hrs | 796 Views

'Welshman Ncube, Biti have now become merchants of chaos'

17 Feb 2024 at 16:30hrs | 3012 Views

Zimbabwe to register political parties

17 Feb 2024 at 14:39hrs | 2503 Views

Biti, Ncube, Kore named CCC co-leaders

17 Feb 2024 at 14:32hrs | 1964 Views

King Shaddy keeps his fingers crossed over 'Machira Chete'

17 Feb 2024 at 12:06hrs | 520 Views

Charamba, Jah Signal dispute sparks a debate

17 Feb 2024 at 11:37hrs | 266 Views

Jah Signal apologises to Charambas

17 Feb 2024 at 08:39hrs | 826 Views

4 women jailed 9 months for assaulting 'hubby snatcher'

17 Feb 2024 at 08:38hrs | 694 Views

Zimbabwe declares polio outbreak, rolling out vaccination program

17 Feb 2024 at 08:37hrs | 369 Views

Ex-minister's wife in fuel scandal

17 Feb 2024 at 08:36hrs | 899 Views

BCC orders vendors to vacate 5th Avenue by tomorrow

17 Feb 2024 at 08:36hrs | 449 Views

Chivayo says he can't help everybody

17 Feb 2024 at 08:36hrs | 715 Views

Caps United join Billiat race

17 Feb 2024 at 08:35hrs | 414 Views

Businessman threatens to shoot client

16 Feb 2024 at 18:59hrs | 1514 Views

Hospital worker commits suicide

16 Feb 2024 at 18:58hrs | 2264 Views

Government to construct more small earth dams

16 Feb 2024 at 17:17hrs | 490 Views

Sikhala acquitted

16 Feb 2024 at 15:37hrs | 1524 Views

ZNA Colonel hits employee with hammer in salary dispute

16 Feb 2024 at 15:26hrs | 2520 Views

Rats eat man's savings

16 Feb 2024 at 15:25hrs | 1948 Views

Bosso executive members 'no longer feel safe'

16 Feb 2024 at 15:24hrs | 827 Views

Family dumps decomposing corpse at killer's home, demands 55 head of cattle before burial

16 Feb 2024 at 15:24hrs | 1352 Views

4 children suffocate to death during child play

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 559 Views

Man appears in court for killing rival suitor

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 414 Views

Mnangagwa flies to Ethiopia

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 224 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation rate at 747%'

16 Feb 2024 at 15:22hrs | 195 Views