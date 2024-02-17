FlyNamibia to launch direct flights to Victoria Falls

News / Local

by Staff reporter

FlyNamibia is gearing up to commence flights between Windhoek and Victoria Falls in April, marking a significant milestone in Zimbabwe's regional network expansion strategy. The announcement was delivered by the Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ) on Saturday. Here's the statement:Exciting news! From April 4, 2024, Fly Namibia will link the natural splendors of Windhoek with the awe-inspiring Victoria Falls! Prepare to delve deeper into Africa's magnificence with convenient direct flights. Secure your spot for this thrilling adventure now!Commencing on April 4, 2024, FlyNamibia will bridge the breathtaking natural wonders of Windhoek with the majestic Victoria Falls through a direct flight route. This initiative aims to bolster regional connectivity, facilitating easier exploration of Africa's beauty. Travelers are urged to reserve their tickets promptly to embark on an exhilarating journey.Authorities in Zimbabwe view FlyNamibia's decision to inaugurate this route as a testament to Zimbabwe's "Open Skies Policy," underscoring airlines' increasing interest in serving Zimbabwe. The aviation sector plays a crucial role in enabling efficient business operations, ensuring traveler safety, and facilitating seamless cargo transportation.Zimbabwe's government envisions elevating the country to upper middle-income status by 2030. This vision has spurred the full implementation of the "Open Skies Policy," aligning with the ethos of "Zimbabwe is Open for Business" and the African Union's 2063 Agenda for a Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM).Apart from FlyNamibia, several other airlines, including Air Zimbabwe, KLM, Turkish Airlines, Air Tanzania, Zambia Airways, Emirates, and Edelweiss, have outlined routes to Namibia. This underscores the burgeoning opportunities and interest in the aviation sector within the region.