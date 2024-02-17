Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Use lithium to negotiate Zimbabwe out of sanctions'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE should apply economic diplomacy by leveraging on lithium resources to negotiate itself out of sanctions, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) country representative Ayodele Odusola has said.

The southern African country holds some of the world's largest reserves of hard rock lithium, a vital mineral in the production of clean energy technologies.

"All countries would want to be major players in the lithium sub-sector globally, why can't we use it," Odusola said at a high-profile breakfast meeting organised by the Diplomat Business Networking Club in Harare late last week.

"Zimbabwe must use what it has to get what it wants. All these countries that are imposing sanctions, let me tell you, Zimbabwe has got what they want."

Earlier this month, the European Union extended its sanctions on Zimbabwe by another year.

The United States has also imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe. Washington, however, insists that sanctions are targeted.

The expected surge in demand for lithium is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide.

Lithium-ion batteries are the dominant energy storage technology in EVs due to their high energy density, long life cycle and lightweight nature.

"I strongly believe we need to use it (lithium) as a way to negotiate our way out of sanctions," Odusola said.

"Ethiopia leveraged on opportunities of its diaspora. There are so many Zimbabweans all over the world, can we leverage on that not only for the opportunity of mobilising resources, but also using them as our champions to work with the government."

The United States last year lifted sanctions on Ethiopia despite continued abuses and ethnic cleansing campaigns in the northern Tigray region.

Meanwhile, Odusola implored Zimbabwe to prioritise environmental, social and governance practices (ESG).

"The future is knocking, and it demands action. No longer is sustainability a box to check, but the very foundation for businesses that thrive. Studies show clear links between ESG and stronger performance, attracting investors and empowering communities," he said.

"Strengthening your ESG principles isn't just noble, it is smart. It leads to greater economic prosperity, reduced risk and a future where your businesses, communities and the planet flourish together."

Odusola said on renewable energy initiatives, UNDP leveraged on a US$20 million investment from public and private sources through the SDG Renewable Energy Fund and created an Impact Investment Framework to assess potential renewable energy projects.

"At least 62 business ideas and proposals registered their interest in the loan facility and potential technical assistance," he said.

"The significance of the above lies in that all investments in the sector will be channelled in a coordinated approach towards key priorities within the energy sector for Zimbabwe as articulated in the NDS1 [National Development Strategy 1] and the prioritised SDGs for Zimbabwe."

Source - newsday
More on: #Lithium, #Sanctions,

Comments

Plumtree for sale

Flat for sale


Must Read

Zanu-PF initiates Mnangagwa's third-term campaign

3 hrs ago | 916 Views

Zimbabwe to sell 15 million cubic litres of water to SA

3 hrs ago | 460 Views

Dembare outcast resurfaces at Caps United

3 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns schools against privatising education

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

'CCC chaos to fuel voter apathy'

3 hrs ago | 272 Views

Zimbabwe varsity workers threaten strike over poor salaries

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Woman loses vehicle rebate case

3 hrs ago | 416 Views

Mnangagwa govt under fire over meagre pension pay-outs

3 hrs ago | 226 Views

Decoloniality vs mental re-orientation

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Food crisis escalates in Matebeleland region

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Man up for torching lover's property

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Insimbi ZeZhwane join Zanu-PF?

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

Highlanders beat Bulawayo Chiefs in a friendly match

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Bulawayo - Victoria Falls Highway rehab set to resume

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Diaspora returnee turns into champion farmer

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

FlyNamibia to launch direct flights to Victoria Falls

18 hrs ago | 326 Views

Charambas and Fishers of Men have struck again

18 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Matobo District face water shortages

18 hrs ago | 248 Views

Minister flees due to marauding baboons.

18 hrs ago | 2078 Views

Remains of 21 people exhumed in city

18 hrs ago | 1352 Views

ZETDC in countrywide electricity disconnections

22 hrs ago | 952 Views

Which is which: Face symbol or party logo?

22 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Zanu-PF clashes with CCC over foreign Election Observer Missions' recommendations

22 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Police chief's interests in gold mine raise stink

23 hrs ago | 642 Views

Manica Diamond offers US$20,000 for Billiat

23 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Mnangagwa wants to kill him, claims Mapfumo

23 hrs ago | 1655 Views

RBZ boss designate hits ground running

23 hrs ago | 849 Views

ZBC boss in trouble amid salaries war

23 hrs ago | 385 Views

War vets leader pushes for reburials

23 hrs ago | 242 Views

Bulawayo City Council demands 80% of rates in forex

23 hrs ago | 155 Views

Intraparty strife engulfs CCC

23 hrs ago | 442 Views

Mnangagwa to headline Mugabe Day celebrations

23 hrs ago | 227 Views

Bulawayo set for major transformation

23 hrs ago | 204 Views

Luveve Road rehab nears completion

23 hrs ago | 185 Views

Kaindu gets licence

23 hrs ago | 149 Views

Major shake-up at Deeds Office

23 hrs ago | 368 Views

5 siblings up for armed robbery

23 hrs ago | 283 Views

Gospel artists pen tribute songs for late Mother General Mabhiza

17 Feb 2024 at 19:49hrs | 625 Views

Reprieve for Masvingo illegal settlers

17 Feb 2024 at 17:58hrs | 833 Views

Diasporan intervenes in Mzilikazi water crisis

17 Feb 2024 at 17:57hrs | 744 Views

Man assaults nephew, locks him in freezer

17 Feb 2024 at 17:57hrs | 819 Views

'Welshman Ncube, Biti have now become merchants of chaos'

17 Feb 2024 at 16:30hrs | 3252 Views

Zimbabwe to register political parties

17 Feb 2024 at 14:39hrs | 2652 Views

Biti, Ncube, Kore named CCC co-leaders

17 Feb 2024 at 14:32hrs | 2092 Views

King Shaddy keeps his fingers crossed over 'Machira Chete'

17 Feb 2024 at 12:06hrs | 534 Views

Charamba, Jah Signal dispute sparks a debate

17 Feb 2024 at 11:37hrs | 279 Views

Jah Signal apologises to Charambas

17 Feb 2024 at 08:39hrs | 850 Views

4 women jailed 9 months for assaulting 'hubby snatcher'

17 Feb 2024 at 08:38hrs | 715 Views

Zimbabwe declares polio outbreak, rolling out vaccination program

17 Feb 2024 at 08:37hrs | 404 Views