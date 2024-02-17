Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'CCC chaos to fuel voter apathy'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
AN electoral watchdog, the Zimbabwe Election Advocacy Trust (ZEAT), has said the chaos and splits within the main opposition party, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), is a recipe for voter apathy.

The recent resignation of Nelson Chamisa from the CCC has left many supporters and observers questioning the future of the party and its ability to effectively challenge Zanu-PF in future elections.

ZEAT executive director Ignatious Sadziwa told NewsDay that suspense and uncertainty surrounding Chamisa's next move could further erode confidence in the opposition and lead to voter disengagement.

"It is prudent that the new political outfit moves with speed to reinvigorate its support base. The electoral season is short, and with 2028 looming, the opposition has a lot of ground to cover," Sadziwa said.

"Key among the challenges facing the opposition is the need to recruit new members and ensure voter registration, particularly among young people who make up a significant portion of the electorate. However, fears of voter apathy are growing considering the disturbances and infighting within the main opposition factions."

Recently, CCC supporters, who voted for their representatives in August 2023 harmonised elections, said they felt betrayed following the abrupt resignations.

 "The prospect of more by-elections, especially if sitting CCC MPs and councillors' side with Chamisa and resign from government, could further exacerbate the situation. These by-elections will serve as a litmus test for Chamisa's anticipated party, provided they will have put their house in order by then," added Sadziwa.

The recent by-elections were marred by voter apathy, with an average turnout of 22,1%.

An analysis by the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (Zesn) said this month's by-elections were also marred by an increase in rejected votes, signalling voter fatigue or protest.

In its analysis, Zesn said Goromonzi South recorded 369 rejected votes, Seke (313), Zvimba East (262), Pelandaba-Tshabalala (212), Chegutu West (191) and Mkoba North with 185. The same trend was witnessed across all constituencies during the December 9 by-elections, it said.

According to section 129(1)(b) of the Constitution, a seat in Parliament becomes vacant once a legislator resigns through a written notice to the President of the Senate or to the Speaker of the National Assembly.

Legislators Fadzayi Mahere (Mt Pleasant), Allan "Rusty" Markham (Harare East), Brian James (Mutare Central) and Daniel Molokele (Hwange Central) have resigned as lawmakers after Chamisa ditched the party.

Source - newsday
More on: #Ccc, #Chaos, #Apathy

Comments

Plumtree for sale

Flat for sale


Must Read

Zanu-PF initiates Mnangagwa's third-term campaign

3 hrs ago | 918 Views

Zimbabwe to sell 15 million cubic litres of water to SA

3 hrs ago | 461 Views

Dembare outcast resurfaces at Caps United

3 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns schools against privatising education

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zimbabwe varsity workers threaten strike over poor salaries

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Woman loses vehicle rebate case

3 hrs ago | 418 Views

'Use lithium to negotiate Zimbabwe out of sanctions'

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mnangagwa govt under fire over meagre pension pay-outs

3 hrs ago | 227 Views

Decoloniality vs mental re-orientation

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Food crisis escalates in Matebeleland region

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Man up for torching lover's property

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Insimbi ZeZhwane join Zanu-PF?

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Highlanders beat Bulawayo Chiefs in a friendly match

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Bulawayo - Victoria Falls Highway rehab set to resume

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Diaspora returnee turns into champion farmer

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

FlyNamibia to launch direct flights to Victoria Falls

18 hrs ago | 326 Views

Charambas and Fishers of Men have struck again

18 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Matobo District face water shortages

18 hrs ago | 248 Views

Minister flees due to marauding baboons.

18 hrs ago | 2079 Views

Remains of 21 people exhumed in city

18 hrs ago | 1352 Views

ZETDC in countrywide electricity disconnections

22 hrs ago | 952 Views

Which is which: Face symbol or party logo?

22 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Zanu-PF clashes with CCC over foreign Election Observer Missions' recommendations

22 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Police chief's interests in gold mine raise stink

23 hrs ago | 642 Views

Manica Diamond offers US$20,000 for Billiat

23 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Mnangagwa wants to kill him, claims Mapfumo

23 hrs ago | 1655 Views

RBZ boss designate hits ground running

23 hrs ago | 849 Views

ZBC boss in trouble amid salaries war

23 hrs ago | 385 Views

War vets leader pushes for reburials

23 hrs ago | 242 Views

Bulawayo City Council demands 80% of rates in forex

23 hrs ago | 155 Views

Intraparty strife engulfs CCC

23 hrs ago | 443 Views

Mnangagwa to headline Mugabe Day celebrations

23 hrs ago | 227 Views

Bulawayo set for major transformation

23 hrs ago | 204 Views

Luveve Road rehab nears completion

23 hrs ago | 185 Views

Kaindu gets licence

23 hrs ago | 149 Views

Major shake-up at Deeds Office

23 hrs ago | 368 Views

5 siblings up for armed robbery

23 hrs ago | 283 Views

Gospel artists pen tribute songs for late Mother General Mabhiza

17 Feb 2024 at 19:49hrs | 625 Views

Reprieve for Masvingo illegal settlers

17 Feb 2024 at 17:58hrs | 833 Views

Diasporan intervenes in Mzilikazi water crisis

17 Feb 2024 at 17:57hrs | 744 Views

Man assaults nephew, locks him in freezer

17 Feb 2024 at 17:57hrs | 820 Views

'Welshman Ncube, Biti have now become merchants of chaos'

17 Feb 2024 at 16:30hrs | 3253 Views

Zimbabwe to register political parties

17 Feb 2024 at 14:39hrs | 2654 Views

Biti, Ncube, Kore named CCC co-leaders

17 Feb 2024 at 14:32hrs | 2093 Views

King Shaddy keeps his fingers crossed over 'Machira Chete'

17 Feb 2024 at 12:06hrs | 534 Views

Charamba, Jah Signal dispute sparks a debate

17 Feb 2024 at 11:37hrs | 279 Views

Jah Signal apologises to Charambas

17 Feb 2024 at 08:39hrs | 850 Views

4 women jailed 9 months for assaulting 'hubby snatcher'

17 Feb 2024 at 08:38hrs | 715 Views

Zimbabwe declares polio outbreak, rolling out vaccination program

17 Feb 2024 at 08:37hrs | 404 Views