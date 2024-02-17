Dembare outcast resurfaces at Caps United

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Dynamos outcast Tendai Matindife has resurfaced at Caps United where he is training with hopes of earning himself a contract.The winger was an integral part of the Dynamos team at the start of the season last year, before an unexplained dip in form saw him struggling to make it on the matchday squad later in the campaign.Matindife was included in the Dynamos provisional squad for the upcoming 2024 season a few weeks ago, but then went AWOL.He has stayed away from the club's sessions in recent weeks and was absent in the team's friendly matches last week.The Genesis Mangombe-coached side are in the final stage of their pre-season before they play league champions Ngezi Platinum Stars in the season opening Castle Lager Challenge Cup at Baobab next week.They then face off with Highlanders in their first league match of the season a week later.Reports yesterday suggested that Matindife had already signed for Caps United to link up with striker Jayden Bakari who joined the Lloyd Chitembwe-coached side at the start of the year.However, his handler Adonis Sithole yesterday told NewsDay Sport that his client has not signed for the Green Machine."I have seen some reports on social media, but as far as I'm concerned, he is still a Dynamos player. He has a running contract with them," Sithole said.Matindife has eight months remaining on his contract with the Glamour Boys, a team he joined from Ngezi Platinum Stars, two years ago.Caps United chief executive officer Morton Dodzo also denied the reports, but confirmed the winger was training with his club.Matindife featured for Chitembwe's men in a friendly match at the weekend, fuelling speculation that he had crossed the floor to United."I cannot comment on social media rumours. What I can only tell you is that he is currently training with us for now," Dodzo said."Once everything is finalised, we will communicate. He played a friendly match with us because he is on assessment."If he makes the cut, Matindife will become Caps United's 12th signing of what has been a very busy transfer window for the fading Harare giants who are looking to revive their fortunes.Among the notable additions to the Green Machine are Bruce Kangwa, who brings experience from his tenure with Azam in the Tanzanian Premier League, Bakari, Ralph Kawondera, Lot Chiwunga, Wayne Makuva, Tafadzwa Jabangwe, Simba Gunda, Junior Bunjira, Munyaradzi Chirwa and Kingsley Mureremba.The team unveiled their squad for the 2024 season last week, but Chitembwe who retained only 16 players from last season said he will continue to reinforce his team.When asked if he is going to add more players, he responded, "Certainly yes, the opportunities are there. The whole essence is to try and improve the team. If ever we get a very good player, better than the ones we have, then certainly we will try and have them on board.""We are in the process of trying to improve the team every day. We want to explore more on the team and see how far we can go."