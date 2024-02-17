Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Dembare outcast resurfaces at Caps United

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Dynamos outcast Tendai Matindife has resurfaced at Caps United where he is training with hopes of earning himself a contract.

The winger was an integral part of the Dynamos team at the start of the season last year, before an unexplained dip in form saw him struggling to make it on the matchday squad later in the campaign.

Matindife was included in the Dynamos provisional squad for the upcoming 2024 season a few weeks ago, but then went AWOL.

He has stayed away from the club's sessions in recent weeks and was absent in the team's friendly matches last week.

The Genesis Mangombe-coached side are in the final stage of their pre-season before they play league champions Ngezi Platinum Stars in the season opening Castle Lager Challenge Cup at Baobab next week.

They then face off with Highlanders in their first league match of the season a week later.

Reports yesterday suggested that Matindife had already signed for Caps United to link up with striker Jayden Bakari who joined the Lloyd Chitembwe-coached side at the start of the year.

However, his handler Adonis Sithole yesterday told NewsDay Sport that his client has not signed for the Green Machine.

"I have seen some reports on social media, but as far as I'm concerned, he is still a Dynamos player. He has a running contract with them," Sithole said.

Matindife has eight months remaining on his contract with the Glamour Boys, a team he joined from Ngezi Platinum Stars, two years ago.

Caps United chief executive officer Morton Dodzo also denied the reports, but confirmed the winger was training with his club.

Matindife featured for Chitembwe's men in a friendly match at the weekend, fuelling speculation that he had crossed the floor to United.

"I cannot comment on social media rumours. What I can only tell you is that he is currently training with us for now," Dodzo said.

"Once everything is finalised, we will communicate. He played a friendly match with us because he is on assessment."

If he makes the cut, Matindife will become Caps United's 12th signing of what has been a very busy transfer window for the fading Harare giants who are looking to revive their fortunes.

Among the notable additions to the Green Machine are Bruce Kangwa, who brings experience from his tenure with Azam in the Tanzanian Premier League, Bakari, Ralph Kawondera, Lot Chiwunga, Wayne Makuva, Tafadzwa Jabangwe, Simba Gunda, Junior Bunjira, Munyaradzi Chirwa and Kingsley Mureremba.

The team unveiled their squad for the 2024 season last week, but Chitembwe who retained only 16 players from last season said he will continue to reinforce his team.

When asked if he is going to add more players, he responded, "Certainly yes, the opportunities are there. The whole essence is to try and improve the team. If ever we get a very good player, better than the ones we have, then certainly we will try and have them on board."

"We are in the process of trying to improve the team every day. We want to explore more on the team and see how far we can go."

Source - newsday

Comments

Plumtree for sale

Flat for sale


Must Read

Zanu-PF initiates Mnangagwa's third-term campaign

3 hrs ago | 919 Views

Zimbabwe to sell 15 million cubic litres of water to SA

3 hrs ago | 463 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns schools against privatising education

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

'CCC chaos to fuel voter apathy'

3 hrs ago | 272 Views

Zimbabwe varsity workers threaten strike over poor salaries

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Woman loses vehicle rebate case

3 hrs ago | 418 Views

'Use lithium to negotiate Zimbabwe out of sanctions'

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mnangagwa govt under fire over meagre pension pay-outs

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Decoloniality vs mental re-orientation

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Food crisis escalates in Matebeleland region

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Man up for torching lover's property

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Insimbi ZeZhwane join Zanu-PF?

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Highlanders beat Bulawayo Chiefs in a friendly match

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Bulawayo - Victoria Falls Highway rehab set to resume

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Diaspora returnee turns into champion farmer

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

FlyNamibia to launch direct flights to Victoria Falls

18 hrs ago | 326 Views

Charambas and Fishers of Men have struck again

18 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Matobo District face water shortages

18 hrs ago | 248 Views

Minister flees due to marauding baboons.

18 hrs ago | 2079 Views

Remains of 21 people exhumed in city

18 hrs ago | 1352 Views

ZETDC in countrywide electricity disconnections

22 hrs ago | 952 Views

Which is which: Face symbol or party logo?

22 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Zanu-PF clashes with CCC over foreign Election Observer Missions' recommendations

22 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Police chief's interests in gold mine raise stink

23 hrs ago | 642 Views

Manica Diamond offers US$20,000 for Billiat

23 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Mnangagwa wants to kill him, claims Mapfumo

23 hrs ago | 1655 Views

RBZ boss designate hits ground running

23 hrs ago | 849 Views

ZBC boss in trouble amid salaries war

23 hrs ago | 385 Views

War vets leader pushes for reburials

23 hrs ago | 242 Views

Bulawayo City Council demands 80% of rates in forex

23 hrs ago | 155 Views

Intraparty strife engulfs CCC

23 hrs ago | 443 Views

Mnangagwa to headline Mugabe Day celebrations

23 hrs ago | 227 Views

Bulawayo set for major transformation

23 hrs ago | 204 Views

Luveve Road rehab nears completion

23 hrs ago | 185 Views

Kaindu gets licence

23 hrs ago | 149 Views

Major shake-up at Deeds Office

23 hrs ago | 368 Views

5 siblings up for armed robbery

23 hrs ago | 283 Views

Gospel artists pen tribute songs for late Mother General Mabhiza

17 Feb 2024 at 19:49hrs | 625 Views

Reprieve for Masvingo illegal settlers

17 Feb 2024 at 17:58hrs | 833 Views

Diasporan intervenes in Mzilikazi water crisis

17 Feb 2024 at 17:57hrs | 744 Views

Man assaults nephew, locks him in freezer

17 Feb 2024 at 17:57hrs | 820 Views

'Welshman Ncube, Biti have now become merchants of chaos'

17 Feb 2024 at 16:30hrs | 3253 Views

Zimbabwe to register political parties

17 Feb 2024 at 14:39hrs | 2655 Views

Biti, Ncube, Kore named CCC co-leaders

17 Feb 2024 at 14:32hrs | 2093 Views

King Shaddy keeps his fingers crossed over 'Machira Chete'

17 Feb 2024 at 12:06hrs | 534 Views

Charamba, Jah Signal dispute sparks a debate

17 Feb 2024 at 11:37hrs | 279 Views

Jah Signal apologises to Charambas

17 Feb 2024 at 08:39hrs | 850 Views

4 women jailed 9 months for assaulting 'hubby snatcher'

17 Feb 2024 at 08:38hrs | 715 Views

Zimbabwe declares polio outbreak, rolling out vaccination program

17 Feb 2024 at 08:37hrs | 404 Views