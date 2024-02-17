Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe to sell 15 million cubic litres of water to SA

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT announced last Friday that it is stepping up efforts to supply water to the northern parts of South Africa and will initially dispatch about 15 million cubic litres every month despite admitting failure to build a pipeline since 1995.

The pipeline is set to be constructed from Beitbridge's massive Zhovhe Dam.

 Soon after completion of the construction of Zhovhe Dam almost 28 years ago, the government received US$25 million from Kuwait for a water conduit to supply Beitbridge at the same time feeding irrigation schemes in communal areas.

The pipeline or canal was expected to benefit communal people who since the completion of the dam are yet to benefit from the structure, the country's 11th largest dam with a capacity of 133 million cubic litres.

Beitbridge villagers are perennially at the top of government and relief agencies' food aid lists.

Villages along the proposed pipeline to Beitbridge include Vice-President Kembo Mohadi's Mtetengwe home area, Malala, Tshibidzanani, Makakavhule and Dimlomu all on suitable flatlands home to about 40 000 people.

The last information heard about the US$25 million Kuwaiti fund was when the irrigation department said it was designing the pipeline route and identifying beneficiary irrigation schemes.

Now it releases water from Zhovhe Dam recharge an alluvial aquifer in the lower Mzingwane River where water is abstracted from boreholes and well-points in the river and on the banks to feed a few but large commercial farms under citrus production.

"Zhovhe Dam is idle and not making any sense to villagers who should be having plots under irrigation," said Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development minister Anxious Masuka.

"We must build that pipeline and we have identified 4 000 hectares of irrigable land. Some of the water will be exported to Musina."

Masuka said while initially water to supply Musina could be from Zhovhe, eventually it will be drawn from the planned Runde-Tende Dam, a massive structure double the size of the 1,8 billion cubic litre Tugwi-Mukosi Dam.

Runde-Tende will be in Chivi South and Italian company Sallini, which built both the Zhovhe and Tugwi-Mukosi dams, won the tender to build the pipeline from the Runde-Tende Dam site to Beitbridge.

Along its path to South Africa, that pipeline is also expected to create a greenbelt in Beitbridge, Chivi and Mwenezi when supplies are drawn from the purpose-built Runde-Tende Dam located in Chivi South.

Masuka said the two governments were meeting soon to further discuss progress of the multi-million dollar deal sealed almost four years ago.

 "We will soon meet with our South African counterparts to discuss the stages of the deal. Initially we will supply 15 million cubic litres of water. We will also open up land for irrigation in Beitbridge where communal farmers are expected to benefit from the Zhovhe.

"There are 4 000 ha of land we expect communal farmers to put under crops," said Masuka.

Masuka was addressing provincial ministers from some of the country's 10 provinces he hosted to appeal for their support and management of agricultural projects he hopes will turn around Zimbabwe's economic fortunes.

Source - newsday

Comments

Plumtree for sale

Flat for sale


Must Read

Zanu-PF initiates Mnangagwa's third-term campaign

3 hrs ago | 920 Views

Dembare outcast resurfaces at Caps United

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns schools against privatising education

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

'CCC chaos to fuel voter apathy'

3 hrs ago | 272 Views

Zimbabwe varsity workers threaten strike over poor salaries

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Woman loses vehicle rebate case

3 hrs ago | 418 Views

'Use lithium to negotiate Zimbabwe out of sanctions'

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mnangagwa govt under fire over meagre pension pay-outs

3 hrs ago | 229 Views

Decoloniality vs mental re-orientation

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Food crisis escalates in Matebeleland region

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Man up for torching lover's property

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Insimbi ZeZhwane join Zanu-PF?

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Highlanders beat Bulawayo Chiefs in a friendly match

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Bulawayo - Victoria Falls Highway rehab set to resume

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Diaspora returnee turns into champion farmer

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

FlyNamibia to launch direct flights to Victoria Falls

18 hrs ago | 326 Views

Charambas and Fishers of Men have struck again

18 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Matobo District face water shortages

18 hrs ago | 248 Views

Minister flees due to marauding baboons.

18 hrs ago | 2079 Views

Remains of 21 people exhumed in city

18 hrs ago | 1352 Views

ZETDC in countrywide electricity disconnections

22 hrs ago | 952 Views

Which is which: Face symbol or party logo?

22 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Zanu-PF clashes with CCC over foreign Election Observer Missions' recommendations

23 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Police chief's interests in gold mine raise stink

23 hrs ago | 642 Views

Manica Diamond offers US$20,000 for Billiat

23 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Mnangagwa wants to kill him, claims Mapfumo

23 hrs ago | 1655 Views

RBZ boss designate hits ground running

23 hrs ago | 849 Views

ZBC boss in trouble amid salaries war

23 hrs ago | 385 Views

War vets leader pushes for reburials

23 hrs ago | 242 Views

Bulawayo City Council demands 80% of rates in forex

23 hrs ago | 155 Views

Intraparty strife engulfs CCC

23 hrs ago | 443 Views

Mnangagwa to headline Mugabe Day celebrations

23 hrs ago | 227 Views

Bulawayo set for major transformation

23 hrs ago | 204 Views

Luveve Road rehab nears completion

23 hrs ago | 185 Views

Kaindu gets licence

23 hrs ago | 149 Views

Major shake-up at Deeds Office

23 hrs ago | 368 Views

5 siblings up for armed robbery

23 hrs ago | 283 Views

Gospel artists pen tribute songs for late Mother General Mabhiza

17 Feb 2024 at 19:49hrs | 625 Views

Reprieve for Masvingo illegal settlers

17 Feb 2024 at 17:58hrs | 833 Views

Diasporan intervenes in Mzilikazi water crisis

17 Feb 2024 at 17:57hrs | 744 Views

Man assaults nephew, locks him in freezer

17 Feb 2024 at 17:57hrs | 820 Views

'Welshman Ncube, Biti have now become merchants of chaos'

17 Feb 2024 at 16:30hrs | 3253 Views

Zimbabwe to register political parties

17 Feb 2024 at 14:39hrs | 2655 Views

Biti, Ncube, Kore named CCC co-leaders

17 Feb 2024 at 14:32hrs | 2093 Views

King Shaddy keeps his fingers crossed over 'Machira Chete'

17 Feb 2024 at 12:06hrs | 534 Views

Charamba, Jah Signal dispute sparks a debate

17 Feb 2024 at 11:37hrs | 279 Views

Jah Signal apologises to Charambas

17 Feb 2024 at 08:39hrs | 850 Views

4 women jailed 9 months for assaulting 'hubby snatcher'

17 Feb 2024 at 08:38hrs | 715 Views

Zimbabwe declares polio outbreak, rolling out vaccination program

17 Feb 2024 at 08:37hrs | 404 Views