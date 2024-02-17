Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF initiates Mnangagwa's third-term campaign

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Just weeks after securing a crucial two-thirds majority in Parliament's Lower House, Zanu-PF has wasted no time in launching its campaign for President Emmerson Mnangagwa's anticipated third term.

The slogan "2030 vaMnangagwa vanenge vachipo," meaning "In 2030 Mnangagwa will still be in power," has quickly gained popularity.

Zanu-PF achieved this significant majority earlier this month, triumphing in all constituencies where opposition members were recalled by Sengezo Tshabangu, the Secretary General of the self-styled Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

A similar dominance in the Senate seems imminent, given the significant presence of Chiefs in the House and the emergence of Tshabangu and his associates.

Despite being in his second and final term as per the country's Constitution, Mnangagwa reportedly aims to extend his rule for another five years.

This decision poses a direct challenge to his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, with whom it was believed Mnangagwa had reached a succession agreement. This agreement, which would have seen Mnangagwa serve one term before handing over power to the former army general, has allegedly been dismissed and ignored by the former Vice President.

In typical Zanu-PF fashion, loyalty pledges from provinces are expected to surface in support of Mnangagwa in the upcoming months. However, these provincial endorsements alone may not be sufficient to secure Mnangagwa's desired extension.

Source - newzimbabwe

