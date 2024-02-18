Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa-backed CCC faction rejects Welshman Ncube's leadership

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
A faction within the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), believed to be supported by former leader Nelson Chamisa, has rejected the new leadership arrangement that appoints Welshman Ncube as acting president.

Under this structure, Ncube will share leadership with Tendai Biti and Lynnette Karenyi Kore on a rotating basis every 90 days. Additionally, Karenyi Kore has been named leader of the opposition in Parliament, while Jacob Mafume has been appointed CCC spokesperson.

At a press conference on Sunday, CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi, who is alleged to have ties to the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), criticized Ncube and Biti, labeling them as "rotten apples."

Mkwananzi  known is some quarters as Promise Pfenye dismissed pronouncements made by Mafume regarding the CCC leadership, stating that they do not represent the collective decisions of the Citizens National Assembly.

He accused Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume of being connected to the recalls of several elected officials by Sengezo Tshabangu, a claim that Mafume denied.

Mkwananzi warned that any CCC member associating with such activities would face expulsion from the party, emphasizing the political and legal consequences.

The CCC faced internal turmoil last month when Chamisa distanced himself from the party, alleging infiltration by Zanu-PF. Chamisa's future political plans remain unclear.

Mkwananzi acknowledged engagement meetings conducted by Ostallos Siziba and Amos Chibaya in recent weeks, stating that a team is traveling across provinces to inform members about the party's current status.

He assured the public of unity within the party and urged Zimbabweans to remain vigilant, emphasizing cohesion in the ongoing transitional processes.





Source - newzimbabwe

