Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chiwenga launches AVM Prototype City Bus

by Staff reporter
45 mins ago | Views
The Vice President General (Rtd) Dr CGDN Chiwenga today witnessed the signing of an MOU between AVM Africa and Minsk Auto Mobile Plant of Belarus. The MOU aims to ease transport challenges through the supply of buses fit for both rural and urban use.

Chiwenga officially launched the locally manufactured AVM Protype City Bus at the Zimbabwe Belarus Business Forum in Harare on Monday 19 February 2024.
AVM Africa and Minsk Auto Mobile Plant of Belarus signed an MOU for the supply of buses fit for both rural and urban use.

AVM was 'lying dead' for decades until the local bus manufacturer partnered with a Chinese-owned City-Card Pvt Ltd in 2019.
AVM Africa (PVT) LTD formally W. Dahmer and company was established in 1961 by Messers W. Dahmer and Brennett. It was then bought by Lonhro in the late seventies and in 2002 it was bought over by KSM Holdings owned by K.S Musanhi. AVM Africa has been a major supplier of durable and reliable AVM buses for local and far afield markets.

The company has a capacity to produce up to 40 buses per month on a double shift and during its pick periods employed up to 2,500 people directly and created employment to 85 downstream companies as services, material and parts providers. Thousands of jobs were created in those companies. Good examples were Dunlop and PG Glass in Mutare.
City Card provides complete knocked down kits for buses to be assembled at AVM's plant.

It is in a joint venture with Sino-Zimbabwe Company partnering three Chinese partners in the venture.

More to follow....


Source - online

Must Read

Reunification sought by Tsvangirai 5 months before he died now in tatters

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Docket opened in the Mutumbuka house scam saga

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu remains CCC Interim Secretary General

3 hrs ago | 612 Views

Mliswa warns public against purchasing stands from Brobondo

3 hrs ago | 496 Views

Plumtree man arrested for stealing bicycle at nightclub

6 hrs ago | 357 Views

Two nabbed in Lupane for unlawful ivory possession

6 hrs ago | 238 Views

Chamisa-backed CCC faction rejects Welshman Ncube's leadership

6 hrs ago | 1743 Views

Zanu-PF initiates Mnangagwa's third-term campaign

9 hrs ago | 2462 Views

Zimbabwe to sell 15 million cubic litres of water to SA

9 hrs ago | 1264 Views

Dembare outcast resurfaces at Caps United

9 hrs ago | 531 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns schools against privatising education

9 hrs ago | 535 Views

'CCC chaos to fuel voter apathy'

9 hrs ago | 582 Views

Zimbabwe varsity workers threaten strike over poor salaries

9 hrs ago | 460 Views

Woman loses vehicle rebate case

9 hrs ago | 940 Views

'Use lithium to negotiate Zimbabwe out of sanctions'

9 hrs ago | 326 Views

Mnangagwa govt under fire over meagre pension pay-outs

9 hrs ago | 675 Views

Decoloniality vs mental re-orientation

9 hrs ago | 61 Views

Food crisis escalates in Matebeleland region

9 hrs ago | 191 Views

Man up for torching lover's property

9 hrs ago | 224 Views

Insimbi ZeZhwane join Zanu-PF?

9 hrs ago | 547 Views

Highlanders beat Bulawayo Chiefs in a friendly match

9 hrs ago | 203 Views

Bulawayo - Victoria Falls Highway rehab set to resume

9 hrs ago | 276 Views

Diaspora returnee turns into champion farmer

9 hrs ago | 336 Views

FlyNamibia to launch direct flights to Victoria Falls

18 Feb 2024 at 14:00hrs | 355 Views

Charambas and Fishers of Men have struck again

18 Feb 2024 at 13:59hrs | 1528 Views

Matobo District face water shortages

18 Feb 2024 at 13:59hrs | 308 Views

Minister flees due to marauding baboons.

18 Feb 2024 at 13:58hrs | 2407 Views

Remains of 21 people exhumed in city

18 Feb 2024 at 13:54hrs | 1596 Views

ZETDC in countrywide electricity disconnections

18 Feb 2024 at 09:51hrs | 1026 Views

Which is which: Face symbol or party logo?

18 Feb 2024 at 09:29hrs | 1362 Views

Zanu-PF clashes with CCC over foreign Election Observer Missions' recommendations

18 Feb 2024 at 09:22hrs | 1248 Views

Police chief's interests in gold mine raise stink

18 Feb 2024 at 09:20hrs | 720 Views

Manica Diamond offers US$20,000 for Billiat

18 Feb 2024 at 09:20hrs | 1391 Views

Mnangagwa wants to kill him, claims Mapfumo

18 Feb 2024 at 09:19hrs | 1831 Views

RBZ boss designate hits ground running

18 Feb 2024 at 09:19hrs | 979 Views

ZBC boss in trouble amid salaries war

18 Feb 2024 at 09:18hrs | 486 Views

War vets leader pushes for reburials

18 Feb 2024 at 09:13hrs | 277 Views

Bulawayo City Council demands 80% of rates in forex

18 Feb 2024 at 09:13hrs | 206 Views

Intraparty strife engulfs CCC

18 Feb 2024 at 09:12hrs | 553 Views

Mnangagwa to headline Mugabe Day celebrations

18 Feb 2024 at 09:00hrs | 258 Views

Bulawayo set for major transformation

18 Feb 2024 at 09:00hrs | 270 Views

Luveve Road rehab nears completion

18 Feb 2024 at 08:59hrs | 197 Views

Kaindu gets licence

18 Feb 2024 at 08:59hrs | 173 Views

Major shake-up at Deeds Office

18 Feb 2024 at 08:59hrs | 464 Views

5 siblings up for armed robbery

18 Feb 2024 at 08:58hrs | 350 Views

Gospel artists pen tribute songs for late Mother General Mabhiza

17 Feb 2024 at 19:49hrs | 660 Views

Reprieve for Masvingo illegal settlers

17 Feb 2024 at 17:58hrs | 890 Views

Diasporan intervenes in Mzilikazi water crisis

17 Feb 2024 at 17:57hrs | 758 Views

Man assaults nephew, locks him in freezer

17 Feb 2024 at 17:57hrs | 855 Views