Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

WATCH: Welshman Ncube tells it as it is

by Staff reporter
7 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's deeply divided and chaotic opposition CCC acting president Welshman Ncube speaks to local journalist Zenzele Ndebele about its tumultuous internal strife and the way forward.

Ncube became interim rotating president during the weekend ahead of Tendai Biti and Lynette Karenyi-Kore who will also act when their turns come before the party holds an elective congress.

The CCC was thrown into disarray after its founding leader Nelson Chamisa resigned recently, citing infiltration and sabotage by Zanu PF and its political agents. This followed recalls of MPs engineered by self-imposed secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu.

The CCC is unlikely to survive Chamisa's shock departure.




Source - online

Must Read

Woman killed, body dumped on roadside

59 mins ago | 88 Views

Socialite's funeral procession brings Gweru CBD to a standstill

59 mins ago | 132 Views

Jah Signal engages the Charambas

60 mins ago | 48 Views

Mbappe to join Real Madrid

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

African Union bans slaughtering of donkeys

2 hrs ago | 235 Views

Kuvimba mining house dumps hundreds of workers

3 hrs ago | 431 Views

CCC and MDC were led same corrupt leaders and both accomplished nothing. Same again are leading new blue party!

4 hrs ago | 329 Views

Enjoy the zen whilst I bring you tea, the stewardess seemed to say

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

The maize crop is now on the brink of total loss

4 hrs ago | 319 Views

The growth, legacy of Pelandaba Bus Company

4 hrs ago | 471 Views

The Role of Autonomous Vehicles in the Future of Car Hire Services

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

3 die in NRZ crash

6 hrs ago | 835 Views

Chiwenga eulogise Zimbabwe-Russia relations

6 hrs ago | 272 Views

Bosso part way with kit sponsors

6 hrs ago | 380 Views

Dembare clash, a test for Bosso title credentials

6 hrs ago | 114 Views

Grain millers warn of rice price hike as VAT threat looms

6 hrs ago | 265 Views

DStv announces price increases

7 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Man kills brother during fight over relish

7 hrs ago | 754 Views

Sikhala says Zanu-PF blocked him from 2023 polls

10 hrs ago | 1048 Views

81 year old Mnangagwa's third term bid exposed

10 hrs ago | 1990 Views

Mnangagwa dragged to court

10 hrs ago | 1351 Views

War vets lose ZWL$300m to soldiers

10 hrs ago | 875 Views

'Bulawayo 80% forex rates illegal'

10 hrs ago | 628 Views

'Highlanders will be ready for Dembare'

10 hrs ago | 215 Views

Vendors defy Bulawayo council directive

10 hrs ago | 419 Views

Bulawayo resident to experience long periods without water

10 hrs ago | 250 Views

BCC issues permits to commuter omnibus operators

10 hrs ago | 211 Views

Chiwenga to officially open Russian games

10 hrs ago | 280 Views

Man found with five lion heads in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 665 Views

Mnangagwa describes Zimbabwe's economic crisis as a revolution

10 hrs ago | 329 Views

ZAPU accuses Zanu-PF of orchestrating CCC destruction

10 hrs ago | 307 Views

4 armed robbery suspects found with 9mm pistol

21 hrs ago | 910 Views

SADC preparatory mission to visit Zimbabwe from 20 to 24 February 2024

21 hrs ago | 1915 Views

CCC ditches Chamisa's face

22 hrs ago | 2956 Views

Billiat's Dynamos deal stalled

22 hrs ago | 867 Views

Zimsec opens registration for June and November 2024 examinations

23 hrs ago | 572 Views

Misunderstanding over SIM card ends in tragedy

23 hrs ago | 616 Views

Zimbabwe police name, shame drug lords

23 hrs ago | 1010 Views

South Africa to probe 20 years of rot in issuance of visas

24 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Vandals keep police on their toes

24 hrs ago | 241 Views

Chiwenga launches AVM Prototype City Bus

19 Feb 2024 at 13:10hrs | 2275 Views

Reunification sought by Tsvangirai 5 months before he died now in tatters

19 Feb 2024 at 12:48hrs | 599 Views

Docket opened in the Mutumbuka house scam saga

19 Feb 2024 at 11:37hrs | 761 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu remains CCC Interim Secretary General

19 Feb 2024 at 11:24hrs | 1765 Views

Mliswa warns public against purchasing stands from Brobondo

19 Feb 2024 at 11:16hrs | 1340 Views

Plumtree man arrested for stealing bicycle at nightclub

19 Feb 2024 at 08:09hrs | 492 Views

Two nabbed in Lupane for unlawful ivory possession

19 Feb 2024 at 08:05hrs | 485 Views

Chamisa-backed CCC faction rejects Welshman Ncube's leadership

19 Feb 2024 at 07:55hrs | 2957 Views

Zanu-PF initiates Mnangagwa's third-term campaign

19 Feb 2024 at 04:57hrs | 3554 Views