WATCH: Welshman Ncube tells it as it is

Zimbabwe's deeply divided and chaotic opposition CCC acting president Welshman Ncube speaks to local journalist Zenzele Ndebele about its tumultuous internal strife and the way forward.Ncube became interim rotating president during the weekend ahead of Tendai Biti and Lynette Karenyi-Kore who will also act when their turns come before the party holds an elective congress.The CCC was thrown into disarray after its founding leader Nelson Chamisa resigned recently, citing infiltration and sabotage by Zanu PF and its political agents. This followed recalls of MPs engineered by self-imposed secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu.The CCC is unlikely to survive Chamisa's shock departure.