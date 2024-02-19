Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Estate agent in trouble over fraud

by Stephen Jakes
34 secs ago | Views
A 47-year-old woman who deals in housing stands selling from Emakhandeni in Bulawayo has appeared in court facing a charge of fraud.

Sithini Moyo was not asked to plead when she appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Maxwell Ncube.

She was granted US$200 and was further remanded to February 23.

She was ordered not to interfere with state witnesses and to reside at his given address until the finalization of the case.

The complainant in the matter is Ronah Mhingo.

The court heard that on December 3 last year, Moyo met with Mhingo at Suite number 06 Winchester House in Bulawayo.

Moyo told Mhingo that she deals in selling residential stands in and around Bulawayo.

The court was told that Mhingo was looking for a residential stand to buy and she inquired about the stands from Moyo.

Moyo told her that she had stand number 12936 and 13049 Cowdray park which were for sale and Mhingo requested to view the stands.

It is the state case that after viewing the stands, Mhingo indicated that she wanted to buy stand number 12936.

Mhingo was told by Moyo that the stand was going for US$6 000 and she was told to pay a deposit of US$4 000 so that she can develop the stand.

The court was told that Mhingo paid US$3 000 and an agreement of sales was drafted of which she signed as the purchaser and Moyo signed as the seller.

On October 10, Mhingo paid US$300 and on the same month she paid US$1 000.

It is the state case that after making payment Mhingo decided to develop the stand, she went to inquire about ownership of the stand and she discovered that the stand did not belong to Moyo but to Rent a Roof.

Mhingo tried to engage Moyo to solve the matter but Moyo became evasive.

The total amount for the stolen property is US$4 000 and nothing was recovered.

However, this comes after two village leaders from Nyamandlovu Matabeleland North appeared in court last month facing a charge of unlawful allocating 38 residential stands.



Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Mutsvangwa blasted for spilling bins about Mnangagwa after being fired

3 mins ago | 0 Views

WATCH: Welshman Ncube tells it as it is

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Woman killed, body dumped on roadside

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Socialite's funeral procession brings Gweru CBD to a standstill

1 hr ago | 154 Views

Jah Signal engages the Charambas

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Mbappe to join Real Madrid

2 hrs ago | 274 Views

African Union bans slaughtering of donkeys

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

Kuvimba mining house dumps hundreds of workers

4 hrs ago | 446 Views

CCC and MDC were led same corrupt leaders and both accomplished nothing. Same again are leading new blue party!

4 hrs ago | 336 Views

Enjoy the zen whilst I bring you tea, the stewardess seemed to say

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

The maize crop is now on the brink of total loss

4 hrs ago | 323 Views

The growth, legacy of Pelandaba Bus Company

4 hrs ago | 476 Views

The Role of Autonomous Vehicles in the Future of Car Hire Services

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

3 die in NRZ crash

6 hrs ago | 840 Views

Chiwenga eulogise Zimbabwe-Russia relations

6 hrs ago | 277 Views

Bosso part way with kit sponsors

6 hrs ago | 382 Views

Dembare clash, a test for Bosso title credentials

6 hrs ago | 114 Views

Grain millers warn of rice price hike as VAT threat looms

6 hrs ago | 265 Views

DStv announces price increases

7 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Man kills brother during fight over relish

7 hrs ago | 755 Views

Sikhala says Zanu-PF blocked him from 2023 polls

10 hrs ago | 1054 Views

81 year old Mnangagwa's third term bid exposed

10 hrs ago | 1998 Views

Mnangagwa dragged to court

10 hrs ago | 1358 Views

War vets lose ZWL$300m to soldiers

10 hrs ago | 877 Views

'Bulawayo 80% forex rates illegal'

10 hrs ago | 631 Views

'Highlanders will be ready for Dembare'

10 hrs ago | 215 Views

Vendors defy Bulawayo council directive

10 hrs ago | 421 Views

Bulawayo resident to experience long periods without water

10 hrs ago | 250 Views

BCC issues permits to commuter omnibus operators

10 hrs ago | 214 Views

Chiwenga to officially open Russian games

10 hrs ago | 281 Views

Man found with five lion heads in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 667 Views

Mnangagwa describes Zimbabwe's economic crisis as a revolution

10 hrs ago | 330 Views

ZAPU accuses Zanu-PF of orchestrating CCC destruction

10 hrs ago | 307 Views

4 armed robbery suspects found with 9mm pistol

21 hrs ago | 910 Views

SADC preparatory mission to visit Zimbabwe from 20 to 24 February 2024

21 hrs ago | 1916 Views

CCC ditches Chamisa's face

22 hrs ago | 2960 Views

Billiat's Dynamos deal stalled

22 hrs ago | 869 Views

Zimsec opens registration for June and November 2024 examinations

23 hrs ago | 572 Views

Misunderstanding over SIM card ends in tragedy

23 hrs ago | 616 Views

Zimbabwe police name, shame drug lords

23 hrs ago | 1012 Views

South Africa to probe 20 years of rot in issuance of visas

24 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Vandals keep police on their toes

24 hrs ago | 241 Views

Chiwenga launches AVM Prototype City Bus

19 Feb 2024 at 13:10hrs | 2280 Views

Reunification sought by Tsvangirai 5 months before he died now in tatters

19 Feb 2024 at 12:48hrs | 600 Views

Docket opened in the Mutumbuka house scam saga

19 Feb 2024 at 11:37hrs | 761 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu remains CCC Interim Secretary General

19 Feb 2024 at 11:24hrs | 1766 Views

Mliswa warns public against purchasing stands from Brobondo

19 Feb 2024 at 11:16hrs | 1340 Views

Plumtree man arrested for stealing bicycle at nightclub

19 Feb 2024 at 08:09hrs | 492 Views

Two nabbed in Lupane for unlawful ivory possession

19 Feb 2024 at 08:05hrs | 486 Views