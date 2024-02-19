Estate agent in trouble over fraud

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

A 47-year-old woman who deals in housing stands selling from Emakhandeni in Bulawayo has appeared in court facing a charge of fraud.Sithini Moyo was not asked to plead when she appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Maxwell Ncube.She was granted US$200 and was further remanded to February 23.She was ordered not to interfere with state witnesses and to reside at his given address until the finalization of the case.The complainant in the matter is Ronah Mhingo.The court heard that on December 3 last year, Moyo met with Mhingo at Suite number 06 Winchester House in Bulawayo.Moyo told Mhingo that she deals in selling residential stands in and around Bulawayo.The court was told that Mhingo was looking for a residential stand to buy and she inquired about the stands from Moyo.Moyo told her that she had stand number 12936 and 13049 Cowdray park which were for sale and Mhingo requested to view the stands.It is the state case that after viewing the stands, Mhingo indicated that she wanted to buy stand number 12936.Mhingo was told by Moyo that the stand was going for US$6 000 and she was told to pay a deposit of US$4 000 so that she can develop the stand.The court was told that Mhingo paid US$3 000 and an agreement of sales was drafted of which she signed as the purchaser and Moyo signed as the seller.On October 10, Mhingo paid US$300 and on the same month she paid US$1 000.It is the state case that after making payment Mhingo decided to develop the stand, she went to inquire about ownership of the stand and she discovered that the stand did not belong to Moyo but to Rent a Roof.Mhingo tried to engage Moyo to solve the matter but Moyo became evasive.The total amount for the stolen property is US$4 000 and nothing was recovered.However, this comes after two village leaders from Nyamandlovu Matabeleland North appeared in court last month facing a charge of unlawful allocating 38 residential stands.