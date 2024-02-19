Two men arrested for attempted murder

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

TWO men from Pumula South, Bulawayo have been arrested for the attempted murder of their friend, Innocent Phuti.On the eighth of February this year, at 7pm Phuti (complainant) was drinking beer with his friends.An argument broke out between Phuti and the two friends which was based on an undisclosed matter.The two accused persons then teamed up and started to assault the complainant with booted feet and fists several times all over the body.They then used an unknown object to strike him on the head. He sustained a cut on the forehead and started bleeding then fell down and became unconscious.A police report was made leading to the arrest of the two accused persons.Phuti was then ferried to Mpilo hospital where he was admitted and his condition is serious.The accused who were arrested were identified as Nhlanhla Hobane (35) and Victor Mazorodze (35) both from Pumula North, Bulawayo.