Woman bashes hubby for coming home late

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

A 27-year-old woman from Barbourfield high-density suburbs in Bulawayo has appeared in court facing a charge of physically abusing her husband.Patience Nkiwane pleaded guilty to the charge when she appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Maxwell Ncube.She was granted US$50 bail and was further remanded.She was ordered to reside at her given address until the finalization of the case and not to interfere with state witnesses.The complainant in the matter is Aubrey Muarangandi, Nkiwane's husband.The court heard that on February 3 at 11:30pm, Nkiwane approached her husband who came late from a snooker game.It is alleged that she attacked her husband using open hands and Muarangandi tried to reason with her but it was all in vain.Nkiwane tried to push his husband but she fell to the ground.It is the state case that Nkiwane picked a stone from the ground and hit her husband several times on his head.Muarangandi sustained cuts on his head and reported the matter to the police which led to the arrest of his wife.The court heard that Muarangandi went to Mpilo Hospital for a medical examination.