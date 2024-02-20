Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe mines officials up for extortion

by Cyprian Muketiwa Ndawana
3 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has arrested Mashonaland West's deputy provincial mining director Junior Mudyawabikwa and former surveyor Robson Farayi Chinanayi for extortion.

The duo allegedly extorted US$5 000 from an application seeking a mining certificate.

On Tuesday, Mudyawabikwa and Chinanayi appeared before Chinhoyi magistrate Rumbidzayi Tshuma who remanded them in custody to Thursday for bail ruling.

Source - newsday

