Zimbabwe mines officials up for extortion

by Cyprian Muketiwa Ndawana

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has arrested Mashonaland West's deputy provincial mining director Junior Mudyawabikwa and former surveyor Robson Farayi Chinanayi for extortion.The duo allegedly extorted US$5 000 from an application seeking a mining certificate.On Tuesday, Mudyawabikwa and Chinanayi appeared before Chinhoyi magistrate Rumbidzayi Tshuma who remanded them in custody to Thursday for bail ruling.