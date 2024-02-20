Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Police sued for wrongful arrest, torture

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
HOME Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe and Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga have been ordered to pay US$2 500 in damages to a Masvingo woman for wrongful arrest and torture.

Masvingo magistrate Isaac Chikura made the ruling following the intervention of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

According to ZLHR, Theresa Khosana (40) was on May 6, 2023 arrested and tortured by four police officers to force her to reveal the whereabouts of her son, Byron Chedimbwa, who had reportedly defaulted on community service.

Chedimbwa had been convicted of theft of a mobile phone and sentenced to community service.

In his ruling, Magistrate Chikura said the order against the ZRP officers only identified as constables Mavis Sibanda, John Njaya, one Mushonga and another unidentified law enforcement agent is "an exemplary award, which will meet the justices of the case".

"He ruled that ZRP officers, who testified during the civil trial of the offending law enforcement agents, appeared to have been numb as to the depths of harm their conduct had on Khosana and stated that when the law enforcement agents were testifying, they were trying to avoid accountability for their actions," ZLHR said in a statement.

The rights lawyers said Khosana was handcuffed to a chair, tortured, soaked with cold water before being detained for one night without charge.

Khosana was assisted by Martin Mureri and Peggy Tavagadza of ZLHR to sue the ZRP officers for wrongful arrest and torture.

According to the State, when the four ZRP officers raided Khosana's homestead intending to arrest her son, Khosana told the police that her son had gone to Chiredzi.

It is alleged that the police officers then coerced Khosana to disclose the whereabouts of her son by handcuffing her before detaining her.

On the way to Chivamba Police Base, Khosana was threatened with assault and untold suffering by the police officers. They also threatened to immerse her in water in a dam to make reveal the whereabouts of Chedimbwa.

Khosana spent the night drenched with water and shackled to a table and was only released in the morning without being charge.

Source - newsday

Must Read

A doomed holiday for unrepentant genocidaires!

26 mins ago | 14 Views

'Tshabangu was his own man,' claimed Professor Ncube. I believe him. My beef is why you lot sold out of reforms?

29 mins ago | 68 Views

Residents work with Pumtree Hospital for improved service delivery

32 mins ago | 10 Views

Service providers challenged to be united

34 mins ago | 9 Views

Bulawayo landlords renting out verandas and toilets raises concerns

37 mins ago | 44 Views

ZANU PF replaces thieving councillor

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Tragic Incident: Nine-Year-Old Boy Fatally Attacked by Crocodile in Zambezi River

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Zim teachers frog-marched to administer iron and folate supplements, Govt evasive

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Winky D slapped with copyright strikes

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Welshman Ncube denies controlling Tshabangu

3 hrs ago | 308 Views

Bulawayo council embarks on road improvement project

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zimbabwe fights illegal settlers on state land 'sold' after being repossessed from white farmers

3 hrs ago | 231 Views

Khama Billiat to sign for Yadah Stars FC?

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

Welshman exposes Chamisa?

3 hrs ago | 470 Views

Land war rages as bigwigs clash

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zuj condemns harassment of journalists

3 hrs ago | 19 Views

Security firm boss in US$1m fraud

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Former MP, 39 others further remanded

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

CID officers up for torture

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Bulawayo Poly loses US$ fees war

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

'54% Zimbabweans unemployed'

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe mines officials up for extortion

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe is in hands of callous ruling elite

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Bulawayo water crisis worsens

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

US$54 million Gwanda Lithium Mine employs 300

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Media urged to be cautious on national security issues

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Of CCC and the future of opposition politics in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 603 Views

Ramaphosa announces South Africa election date

13 hrs ago | 1123 Views

ZLHR demands social rights for ordinary citizens

18 hrs ago | 236 Views

Woman bashes hubby for coming home late

19 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Two men arrested for attempted murder

19 hrs ago | 595 Views

The history of the liberation struggle is incomplete without mentioning Sipolilo (Guruve) Battles

19 hrs ago | 582 Views

NewsHawks freezes exclusive Zimbabwe military story

19 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Active Youth Zimbabwe set to build drug rehabilitation center

19 hrs ago | 81 Views

Estate agent in trouble over fraud

19 hrs ago | 764 Views

Mutsvangwa blasted for spilling bins about Mnangagwa after being fired

19 hrs ago | 4033 Views

WATCH: Welshman Ncube tells it as it is

19 hrs ago | 2574 Views

Woman killed, body dumped on roadside

20 hrs ago | 477 Views

Socialite's funeral procession brings Gweru CBD to a standstill

20 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Jah Signal engages the Charambas

20 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mbappe to join Real Madrid

21 hrs ago | 544 Views

African Union bans slaughtering of donkeys

22 hrs ago | 437 Views

Kuvimba mining house dumps hundreds of workers

23 hrs ago | 811 Views

CCC and MDC were led same corrupt leaders and both accomplished nothing. Same again are leading new blue party!

23 hrs ago | 559 Views

Enjoy the zen whilst I bring you tea, the stewardess seemed to say

23 hrs ago | 139 Views

The maize crop is now on the brink of total loss

23 hrs ago | 407 Views

The growth, legacy of Pelandaba Bus Company

23 hrs ago | 738 Views

The Role of Autonomous Vehicles in the Future of Car Hire Services

23 hrs ago | 105 Views

3 die in NRZ crash

20 Feb 2024 at 09:12hrs | 1039 Views