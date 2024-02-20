Former MP, 39 others further remanded

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A HARARE Magistrate has dismissed an application by former Glenview South Member of Parliament Learnmore Hakata for refusal of further remand for holding an unsanctioned road show.Hakata, who is charged alongside 39 others, was represented by Kudzai Kadzere from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) when he appeared before Harare magistrate Apollonia Marutya yesterday."We apply that the accused person be removed from remand. They have been attending court since last year with the State failing to come up with a trial date," Kadzere submitted.Kadzere said the State can proceed by way of summons when it finally gets ready for trial.State prosecutor Thomas Chanakira opposed the application saying the docket was ready and assigned to a different prosecutor Zebediah Bofu.Hakata and the CCC members were arrested in August last year while holding an electoral campaign road show at Machipisa shopping centre, Highfield, Harare.According to court papers, the CCC had notified authorities about a campaign rally at Churu Farm, but the accused later diverted from the planned location resulting in their arrest.According to the State, the suspects breached maintenance of peace regulations.Hakata and the CCC members did not vote in last year's August elections because they were in custody.The matter was postponed to February 27 for a possible trial date.