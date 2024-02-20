Security firm boss in US$1m fraud

News / Local

by Staff reporter

SPARTAN Security company boss Luka Fabris has been dragged to court over a US$1 million botched cattle ranching deal.Fabris who was represented by Musindo Hungwe and Joseph Nemaisa appeared before Harare regional magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka on summons.The complainant is Leigh Ann Patricia Rudland.It is the State's case that Fabris convienced the complainant to invest in the company's cattle ranching business sometime in 2019.It is alleged that the complainant was promised she would get 2% of her total investment every month.The complainant then instructed her lawyers to transfer some money into Fabris's bank account.It is alleged that on March 21, 2019 the complainant's lawyers transferred ZWL$4 800 000 from their Standard Chartered Bank account into CB7 bank account belonging to Spartan Security.The two agreed that the money was equivalent to US$I million at the prevailing bank rate of that period.After the complainant had made her investment she only received US$540 000 after Fabris reportedly stopped giving the complainant her dues.The complainant then reported the matter to the police.