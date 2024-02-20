Land war rages as bigwigs clash

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A FIGHT for vast tracts of land pitting former Norton legislator, Temba Mliswa, a private developer and former minister Didymus Mutasa has spilled into the public domain with Mliswa accusing his partners of land heist.Mliswa claimed that there has been an attempt to entice him with US$1 million to "bribe" him out of Muungwe Investments that holds title to Muungwe, Lepasi Falls and Utandi estates in Rusape.The land in question is held under Deed of Transfer number 7972/2008, Deed of Grant number 6600/2008 and Deed of Grant 8874/2008.Mliswa, Mutasa, Martin Naivada Mutasa and Mabel Mananiseyi Maril Dete are listed as directors of Muungwe Investments.The fallout between Mliswa and other directors follows the release of minutes of a meeting allegedly held on January 14 this year in Rusape authorising Mutasa (Didymus) to enter into a land development agreement with Brobondo (Private) Limited on the land in question.Mliswa owns 10% shares in Muungwe Investments.Addressing the media at Media Centre in Harare yesterday, Mliswa said corruption in the country had become sophisticated."They (private land developer) wrote to my lawyers offering me US$1 million for the 10% and I said no as the value of that land was more than a million dollars," Mliwa claimed."If I wasn't a director and shareholder why did they offer me a million? Why are they so generous yet there are so many hospitals that need help?"Mliswa warned the public against buying housing stands on the disputed pieces of land."I wish to advise members of the public that there has neither been a company's shareholders, nor a directors' resolution authorising the development and or sale of stands to the public," he said."In the absence of such approval, it is my reasonable suspicion and conclusion that the development is a fraud."Mliswa said he has instituted legal proceedings under HCHC42/24 against Brobondo and its partners."Further, I shall approach law enforcement agents to investigate possible criminal conduct," he said."Members of the public are, therefore, warned and advised not to risk their hard-earned money on the current development which is a nullity on account of there being no requisite corporate approvals ... until either the lawsuit I have instituted is concluded or the development and sale of stands is regularised and sanctioned through a proper corporate action."However, Brobondo company boss Blessing Madanhe accused Mliswa of raising dust through baseless accusations.Madanhe remained adamant that the project was going ahead despite sustained attacks from Mliswa."In terms of phase one, the land survey has been done," Madanhe said."The first phase comprises about 600 stands that cover residential, commercial and industrial."Very soon we are going to resume road construction for phase one, preliminary stages for road opening have been done. We are ahead of our schedule."Madanhe said he was at a loss why Mliswa was attacking them."In all fairness we are a professional entity, we respect the laws of this country. We do not participate in any transaction that militates against the law as we are fully compliant in terms of the laws of this country," he said."This land is a privately owned piece of land. All the allegations that have been thrown around by him are misplaced to tarnish our name."We have not collided with him on any transaction, and we have not done anything wrong with his personal person."We are currently engaging in a matter before the High Court where he is seeking certain matters from the court. l am sure being a former legislator he knows that it is wrong to discuss a matter which is before the courts," he added. The land dispute further spotlights the thorny land question in Zimbabwe where land barons mostly linked to ruling Zanu-PF party have been accused of grabbing vast tracts of land and selling them to desperate homeseekers.Government recently embarked on an operation of removing suspected illegal settlers across the country triggering an outcry. The mass evictions have spilled into the courts after some of the alleged illegal settlers were arrested.The exercise has since been suspended in the wake of countrywide outcries.