Khama Billiat to sign for Yadah Stars FC?

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Khama Billiat, the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs forward, returned to the country on Tuesday evening as he prepares for his next move in the local Premier Soccer League. His destination within the league remains uncertain.

Several top-flight teams have shown interest in securing the signature of the former Warriors star, with Dynamos leading the pursuit. Other contenders include Manica Diamonds and Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Adding to the mix is Yadah Stars FC, as club owner Prophet Walter Magaya was seen at the airport welcoming Billiat. Magaya was accompanied by business partner Scott Sakupwanya of Better Brands, which sponsors Yadah Stars.

Billiat, now a free agent after his contract with Kaizer Chiefs expired in June last year, has been without a club for seven months.

Source - newzimbabwe

