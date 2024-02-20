Bulawayo council embarks on road improvement project

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has embarked on road improvement works around the city, a development that will enhance the state of roads in the Central Business District (CBD).Residents and stakeholders have been complaining about the deplorable state of roads for years, urging the local authority to improve them.Bulawayo Town Clerk, Christopher Dube, announced that the works, which involve reconstruction, resurfacing, reinstating of carriageway markings, and other general maintenance, will be completed by mid-May 2024."We would like to advise the motoring public of the ongoing road improvement works within the city aimed at improving the road network. The works will involve reconstruction, resurfacing, reinstating of carriageway markings, and other general maintenance. Upon completion, these works will prolong the life of the road pavement, improve road safety, traffic flow, and ride quality," Dube said."To ensure the safety of both the motoring public and workforce during the works, the following traffic management systems will be implemented: complete closure of sections with traffic being diverted accordingly and lane closures where necessary."Dube added that each intersection closed during the works will be manned by a traffic management team, and approaching vehicles will be asked to turn around and use the diversion route."If that is not possible, or if the vehicle needs to access a property within the closed area, the traffic management team will guide it safely through the closure. The motoring public and the general public are advised to exercise extreme caution when entering and leaving the work locations, observe all warning signs, and follow the instructions of the traffic management and the diversion route signs. Every effort has been made to minimize disruption to traffic, businesses, and residents," he concluded.Listed below are the roads that will be rehabilitated and the works that will be carried out on the roads: