Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bulawayo council embarks on road improvement project

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has embarked on road improvement works around the city, a development that will enhance the state of roads in the Central Business District (CBD).

Residents and stakeholders have been complaining about the deplorable state of roads for years, urging the local authority to improve them.

Bulawayo Town Clerk, Christopher Dube, announced that the works, which involve reconstruction, resurfacing, reinstating of carriageway markings, and other general maintenance, will be completed by mid-May 2024.

"We would like to advise the motoring public of the ongoing road improvement works within the city aimed at improving the road network. The works will involve reconstruction, resurfacing, reinstating of carriageway markings, and other general maintenance. Upon completion, these works will prolong the life of the road pavement, improve road safety, traffic flow, and ride quality," Dube said.

"To ensure the safety of both the motoring public and workforce during the works, the following traffic management systems will be implemented: complete closure of sections with traffic being diverted accordingly and lane closures where necessary."

Dube added that each intersection closed during the works will be manned by a traffic management team, and approaching vehicles will be asked to turn around and use the diversion route.

 "If that is not possible, or if the vehicle needs to access a property within the closed area, the traffic management team will guide it safely through the closure. The motoring public and the general public are advised to exercise extreme caution when entering and leaving the work locations, observe all warning signs, and follow the instructions of the traffic management and the diversion route signs. Every effort has been made to minimize disruption to traffic, businesses, and residents," he concluded.

Listed below are the roads that will be rehabilitated and the works that will be carried out on the roads:



Source - cite

Must Read

A doomed holiday for unrepentant genocidaires!

32 mins ago | 20 Views

'Tshabangu was his own man,' claimed Professor Ncube. I believe him. My beef is why you lot sold out of reforms?

36 mins ago | 85 Views

Residents work with Pumtree Hospital for improved service delivery

39 mins ago | 14 Views

Service providers challenged to be united

41 mins ago | 11 Views

Bulawayo landlords renting out verandas and toilets raises concerns

43 mins ago | 50 Views

ZANU PF replaces thieving councillor

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Tragic Incident: Nine-Year-Old Boy Fatally Attacked by Crocodile in Zambezi River

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zim teachers frog-marched to administer iron and folate supplements, Govt evasive

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Winky D slapped with copyright strikes

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Welshman Ncube denies controlling Tshabangu

3 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zimbabwe fights illegal settlers on state land 'sold' after being repossessed from white farmers

3 hrs ago | 237 Views

Khama Billiat to sign for Yadah Stars FC?

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

Welshman exposes Chamisa?

3 hrs ago | 488 Views

Land war rages as bigwigs clash

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zuj condemns harassment of journalists

3 hrs ago | 20 Views

Security firm boss in US$1m fraud

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Former MP, 39 others further remanded

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

CID officers up for torture

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Bulawayo Poly loses US$ fees war

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Police sued for wrongful arrest, torture

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

'54% Zimbabweans unemployed'

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe mines officials up for extortion

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe is in hands of callous ruling elite

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Bulawayo water crisis worsens

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

US$54 million Gwanda Lithium Mine employs 300

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Media urged to be cautious on national security issues

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Of CCC and the future of opposition politics in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 603 Views

Ramaphosa announces South Africa election date

13 hrs ago | 1128 Views

ZLHR demands social rights for ordinary citizens

19 hrs ago | 236 Views

Woman bashes hubby for coming home late

19 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Two men arrested for attempted murder

19 hrs ago | 596 Views

The history of the liberation struggle is incomplete without mentioning Sipolilo (Guruve) Battles

19 hrs ago | 582 Views

NewsHawks freezes exclusive Zimbabwe military story

19 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Active Youth Zimbabwe set to build drug rehabilitation center

19 hrs ago | 81 Views

Estate agent in trouble over fraud

19 hrs ago | 767 Views

Mutsvangwa blasted for spilling bins about Mnangagwa after being fired

19 hrs ago | 4048 Views

WATCH: Welshman Ncube tells it as it is

19 hrs ago | 2580 Views

Woman killed, body dumped on roadside

20 hrs ago | 477 Views

Socialite's funeral procession brings Gweru CBD to a standstill

20 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Jah Signal engages the Charambas

20 hrs ago | 252 Views

Mbappe to join Real Madrid

21 hrs ago | 545 Views

African Union bans slaughtering of donkeys

22 hrs ago | 437 Views

Kuvimba mining house dumps hundreds of workers

23 hrs ago | 811 Views

CCC and MDC were led same corrupt leaders and both accomplished nothing. Same again are leading new blue party!

23 hrs ago | 560 Views

Enjoy the zen whilst I bring you tea, the stewardess seemed to say

23 hrs ago | 139 Views

The maize crop is now on the brink of total loss

23 hrs ago | 407 Views

The growth, legacy of Pelandaba Bus Company

23 hrs ago | 739 Views

The Role of Autonomous Vehicles in the Future of Car Hire Services

23 hrs ago | 105 Views

3 die in NRZ crash

20 Feb 2024 at 09:12hrs | 1039 Views