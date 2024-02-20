Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Welshman Ncube denies controlling Tshabangu

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) acting president Professor Welshman Ncube has denied claims that he was Sengezo Tshabangu's handler and responsible for the recalls of party representatives.

There were claims that Ncube and Tendai Biti were the people behind Tshabangu and were using the self-styled secretary general to destroy the party as a way of getting back at the then-party leader Nelson Chamisa.

"The truth of the matter is that I, as an individual, first learned about the first wave of recalls from a friend in the diaspora. They called me and said, ‘Nelson Chamisa has recalled people.' I said, ‘No, that's not possible.' They insisted there was a letter in parliament recalling people. I said, ‘It's not possible. Give me the names of the people who have been recalled.' They gave me the names, and I said, ‘Chamisa can't recall the names of the people you are saying, because some of them are his closest friends and allies. It's not possible.' They said there was a letter, and they sent the letter signed by Sengezo Tshabangu.

"I said, ‘But Tshabangu is not the interim SG of CCC.' I called him asking if he signed it, and he said, ‘Yes, I wrote it.' I said, ‘Like how? You do this without even telling some of us?' He said, ‘We knew,' using a plural pronoun, ‘we knew that you would not approve, but we did it.'

Professor Ncube said the second wave of recalls occurred while he was mourning his late mother. "The people who came to the funeral said to me, '73 people have been recalled,' and I said, ‘Really?' They said, ‘Yes, the letters have gone.' I again called Tshabangu and said to him, ‘Have you recalled these people?' He said, ‘No, I haven't recalled people.' So, I assured people that I had spoken to Tshabangu, and he says he has not recalled anybody.

"Then when 23 people were recalled, I called him again. I said, ‘But you said you haven't recalled anybody.' He said, ‘No, I said I hadn't recalled 73 people. I didn't say I hadn't recalled anybody.' I said, ‘But surely you should have then said it's not true that 73 people have been recalled, only 23 people have been recalled.' So, this couldn't have been happening if Tshabangu was not his own man. If Tshabangu was controlled by me, and I know for a fact that VP Biti didn't control Tshabangu, he was much in the dark as I was," he said.

Prof Ncube said one of his immediate tasks as the acting party leader was to solve the Tshabangu issue.

"The Tshabangu issue is not in the past. The fact that you have pending court cases is not in the past. All of these things are current, and we have a mandate to address them. We are not going to run away from these challenges. We are going to confront them head-on. It is our job as politicians to solve problems, to confront problems, and we hope that we will succeed," he said.

He added that the opposition party is beset by a lot of challenges which they have to tackle.

"There are fundamental differences in the party. There are differences in respect, out of which we no longer had a forum to address because we had suspended the meetings of the organs of the party as we knew them. We had suspended meetings of the standing committee and the national council. In fact, the national council last met on the 22nd of January 2022. We should not gloat over some of these differences if we are being honest and not deceitful politicians. These differences do arrive in life, politics; they are genuine political and ideological differences."

Source - cite

Must Read

A doomed holiday for unrepentant genocidaires!

15 mins ago | 5 Views

'Tshabangu was his own man,' claimed Professor Ncube. I believe him. My beef is why you lot sold out of reforms?

19 mins ago | 43 Views

Residents work with Pumtree Hospital for improved service delivery

21 mins ago | 9 Views

Service providers challenged to be united

23 mins ago | 6 Views

Bulawayo landlords renting out verandas and toilets raises concerns

26 mins ago | 28 Views

ZANU PF replaces thieving councillor

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Tragic Incident: Nine-Year-Old Boy Fatally Attacked by Crocodile in Zambezi River

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Zim teachers frog-marched to administer iron and folate supplements, Govt evasive

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Winky D slapped with copyright strikes

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Bulawayo council embarks on road improvement project

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe fights illegal settlers on state land 'sold' after being repossessed from white farmers

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

Khama Billiat to sign for Yadah Stars FC?

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Welshman exposes Chamisa?

2 hrs ago | 442 Views

Land war rages as bigwigs clash

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zuj condemns harassment of journalists

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Security firm boss in US$1m fraud

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Former MP, 39 others further remanded

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

CID officers up for torture

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Bulawayo Poly loses US$ fees war

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Police sued for wrongful arrest, torture

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

'54% Zimbabweans unemployed'

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe mines officials up for extortion

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe is in hands of callous ruling elite

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Bulawayo water crisis worsens

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

US$54 million Gwanda Lithium Mine employs 300

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Media urged to be cautious on national security issues

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Of CCC and the future of opposition politics in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 599 Views

Ramaphosa announces South Africa election date

13 hrs ago | 1116 Views

ZLHR demands social rights for ordinary citizens

18 hrs ago | 234 Views

Woman bashes hubby for coming home late

19 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Two men arrested for attempted murder

19 hrs ago | 591 Views

The history of the liberation struggle is incomplete without mentioning Sipolilo (Guruve) Battles

19 hrs ago | 581 Views

NewsHawks freezes exclusive Zimbabwe military story

19 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Active Youth Zimbabwe set to build drug rehabilitation center

19 hrs ago | 81 Views

Estate agent in trouble over fraud

19 hrs ago | 755 Views

Mutsvangwa blasted for spilling bins about Mnangagwa after being fired

19 hrs ago | 4011 Views

WATCH: Welshman Ncube tells it as it is

19 hrs ago | 2564 Views

Woman killed, body dumped on roadside

20 hrs ago | 475 Views

Socialite's funeral procession brings Gweru CBD to a standstill

20 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Jah Signal engages the Charambas

20 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mbappe to join Real Madrid

21 hrs ago | 543 Views

African Union bans slaughtering of donkeys

21 hrs ago | 437 Views

Kuvimba mining house dumps hundreds of workers

22 hrs ago | 811 Views

CCC and MDC were led same corrupt leaders and both accomplished nothing. Same again are leading new blue party!

23 hrs ago | 558 Views

Enjoy the zen whilst I bring you tea, the stewardess seemed to say

23 hrs ago | 138 Views

The maize crop is now on the brink of total loss

23 hrs ago | 407 Views

The growth, legacy of Pelandaba Bus Company

23 hrs ago | 738 Views

The Role of Autonomous Vehicles in the Future of Car Hire Services

23 hrs ago | 105 Views

3 die in NRZ crash

20 Feb 2024 at 09:12hrs | 1039 Views