Service providers challenged to be united

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

BULAWAYO service providers recently gathered at Penniquilla Gardens for their fourth cohort of a membership and networking event which saw the addressing of challenges encountered in the industry, and a skills transmission session.Presenting during the ceremony, Bulawayo Events Planner and Host, Ngqabutho Mlotshwa, popularly known as Umuntu Omkhulu encouraged his colleagues to desist from lack of unity, individualism, lack of teamwork, and synergies when executing events amongst others."There are people in Bulawayo who have really grown beyond being competitive. There is one event I attended, there was a collaboration of different categories from, decoration, catering, and all these did not get any money except for the event organiser," Mlotshwa said."That shows how much teamwork and growing each other takes us to. Let us create a product that is going to sell us."Mlotshwa said this will ensure growth in the industry as well as flawless events. He emphasized that even new players will find a level field to start in and learn from their seasoned producers.The event saw another presentation in Excellence in service provision from Director of Squared Events/Event Planner, Nosizo Choga who took the audience through a self introspection of their works and how they are excelling for growth.Meanwhile, the event had representatives from Heights Events, CNC Productions, M&M Joyous Events, Harsh Touch, Ecom Multimedia, Ern Photography, Sly catering, and MCs, Washy, Mose, Mahlabayithwale And Future.