Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Service providers challenged to be united

by Stephen Jakes
31 mins ago | Views
BULAWAYO service providers recently gathered at Penniquilla Gardens for their fourth cohort of a membership and networking event which saw the addressing of challenges encountered in the industry, and a skills transmission session.

Presenting during the ceremony, Bulawayo Events Planner and Host, Ngqabutho Mlotshwa, popularly known as Umuntu Omkhulu encouraged his colleagues to desist from lack of unity, individualism, lack of teamwork, and synergies when executing events amongst others.

"There are people in Bulawayo who have really grown beyond being competitive. There is one event I attended, there was a collaboration of different categories from, decoration, catering, and all these did not get any money except for the event organiser," Mlotshwa said.

"That shows how much teamwork and growing each other takes us to. Let us create a product that is going to sell us."

Mlotshwa said this will ensure growth in the industry as well as flawless events. He emphasized that even new players will find a level field to start in and learn from their seasoned producers.

The event saw another presentation in Excellence in service provision from Director of Squared Events/Event Planner, Nosizo Choga who took the audience through a self introspection of their works and how they are excelling for growth.

Meanwhile, the event had representatives from Heights Events, CNC Productions, M&M Joyous Events, Harsh Touch, Ecom Multimedia, Ern Photography, Sly catering, and MCs, Washy, Mose, Mahlabayithwale And Future.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

A doomed holiday for unrepentant genocidaires!

22 mins ago | 9 Views

'Tshabangu was his own man,' claimed Professor Ncube. I believe him. My beef is why you lot sold out of reforms?

26 mins ago | 59 Views

Residents work with Pumtree Hospital for improved service delivery

29 mins ago | 10 Views

Bulawayo landlords renting out verandas and toilets raises concerns

33 mins ago | 38 Views

ZANU PF replaces thieving councillor

1 hr ago | 144 Views

Tragic Incident: Nine-Year-Old Boy Fatally Attacked by Crocodile in Zambezi River

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Zim teachers frog-marched to administer iron and folate supplements, Govt evasive

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Winky D slapped with copyright strikes

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Welshman Ncube denies controlling Tshabangu

2 hrs ago | 307 Views

Bulawayo council embarks on road improvement project

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zimbabwe fights illegal settlers on state land 'sold' after being repossessed from white farmers

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

Khama Billiat to sign for Yadah Stars FC?

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Welshman exposes Chamisa?

3 hrs ago | 462 Views

Land war rages as bigwigs clash

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zuj condemns harassment of journalists

3 hrs ago | 19 Views

Security firm boss in US$1m fraud

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Former MP, 39 others further remanded

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

CID officers up for torture

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Bulawayo Poly loses US$ fees war

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Police sued for wrongful arrest, torture

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

'54% Zimbabweans unemployed'

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe mines officials up for extortion

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe is in hands of callous ruling elite

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Bulawayo water crisis worsens

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

US$54 million Gwanda Lithium Mine employs 300

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Media urged to be cautious on national security issues

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Of CCC and the future of opposition politics in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 603 Views

Ramaphosa announces South Africa election date

13 hrs ago | 1122 Views

ZLHR demands social rights for ordinary citizens

18 hrs ago | 236 Views

Woman bashes hubby for coming home late

19 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Two men arrested for attempted murder

19 hrs ago | 594 Views

The history of the liberation struggle is incomplete without mentioning Sipolilo (Guruve) Battles

19 hrs ago | 581 Views

NewsHawks freezes exclusive Zimbabwe military story

19 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Active Youth Zimbabwe set to build drug rehabilitation center

19 hrs ago | 81 Views

Estate agent in trouble over fraud

19 hrs ago | 762 Views

Mutsvangwa blasted for spilling bins about Mnangagwa after being fired

19 hrs ago | 4024 Views

WATCH: Welshman Ncube tells it as it is

19 hrs ago | 2571 Views

Woman killed, body dumped on roadside

20 hrs ago | 476 Views

Socialite's funeral procession brings Gweru CBD to a standstill

20 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Jah Signal engages the Charambas

20 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mbappe to join Real Madrid

21 hrs ago | 544 Views

African Union bans slaughtering of donkeys

21 hrs ago | 437 Views

Kuvimba mining house dumps hundreds of workers

23 hrs ago | 811 Views

CCC and MDC were led same corrupt leaders and both accomplished nothing. Same again are leading new blue party!

23 hrs ago | 559 Views

Enjoy the zen whilst I bring you tea, the stewardess seemed to say

23 hrs ago | 139 Views

The maize crop is now on the brink of total loss

23 hrs ago | 407 Views

The growth, legacy of Pelandaba Bus Company

23 hrs ago | 738 Views

The Role of Autonomous Vehicles in the Future of Car Hire Services

23 hrs ago | 105 Views

3 die in NRZ crash

20 Feb 2024 at 09:12hrs | 1039 Views